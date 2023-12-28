SWIMMING – THAILAND – Tendry scores a double gold

Idealy Tendrinavalona performed well in her first competition in central Thailand

The resident of Thailand’s high-level center, Idealy Tendrinavalona, ​​won three gold medals. She also broke four national records in her first competition.

Skyrocketing progress. The swimmer from the Cosra club in Vakinankaratra, Idealy Tendrinavalona, ​​who has benefited from the World Aquatics scholarship since the beginning of October, has continued to impress in recent weeks. The resident of the high-level international center Phuket Sports and Health Resort, in Thanyapura, took part in her first international competition called the “PTT Thailand Age Group swimming short course championship”. This took place from December 21 to 24, in the 25m swimming pool at the Suvarnabhumi Campus, Assumption University, in Bangkok, the Thai capital.

After winning the gold medal and at the same time updating the Madagascar record and the best performance in the junior category in the 200m backstroke, with a new time of 2’25”47 against his old time of 2’25 ”70, made in 2020, it shone this weekend.

Raid

Tendry added two gold medals and one more silver, and updated three national records in the 100m and 200m backstroke as well as the 200m butterfly.

She improved by almost a second the old record of Estellah Fils Rabetsara in the 100m backstroke (1’06”68) in 1’05”89, which is also the new best performance in the junior category. The mermaid of the City of Waters subsequently updated her own national record in the 200m backstroke (2’25”70) to 2’25”47. The previous best performance in her category was achieved by Estellah (2’31”00). Tendry thus won the gold medal in the event.

And in the 200m butterfly, Tendry set a new Madagascar record by updating his old best time of 2’35”47 to 2’34”20.

At the same time, she won gold in the event and achieved the best performance in the category against Sarah’s old time (2’41”27). She narrowly missed the precious metal in the 100m butterfly and settled for the silver medal (1’07”95).

The residents of the center, from different countries, all participated in this competition. “Some of them are strong. I am up to the task because I pay close attention to the coach’s instructions. You have to be intelligent in the application of technical details,” notes Tendry.

Serge Rasanda