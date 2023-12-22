SWIMMING – THAILAND – Tendry updates his own record in 200m backstroke

Ideal Tendrinavalona

The swimmer from the Cosra club in Vakinankaratra, Idealy Tendrinavalona, ​​who has benefited from the Wolrd Aquatics scholarship since the beginning of October, has just set a new national record. For a year, she was the Malagasy representative resident at the high-level international center of Phuket Sports and Health Resort, in Thanyapura.

Tendry competed in his first competition, called the “PTT Thailand Age Group swimming short course championship”. This tournament takes place from December 21 to 24 in the 25m swimming pool at the Suvarnabhumi Campus, Assumption University in Bangkok, the Thai capital. She achieved a new time of 2’25”47 against her old time of 2’25”70, made in Mahajanga on March 1, 2020. Her next major meeting will be the world championship in Doha, Qatar, in February. Six months later, she will represent the Big Island with her predecessor from the same center in Thailand, Jonathan Harivony Raharvel, at the Paris Olympic Games.

Serge Rasanda

