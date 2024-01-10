Swingers club is sponsor of third provincial team KFC More: “I once saw a referee who was a customer of ours” | Hoogstraten

#Swingers #club #sponsor #provincial #team #KFC #referee #customer #Hoogstraten

A third provincial that is literally sponsored with ‘public money’? KFC Meer plays with the Club Amai logo on its shirts, the swingers’ club known to swingers for its Slutty Fridays and Fucking Saturdays. How did the football club come up with that? And does the sponsorship also provide fun anecdotes? “We are a sex club. You don’t come here just to eat or drink or dance,” laughs Ian Meesschaert, manager of Club Amai.

Marc Coppens 10-01-24, 09:00

