Swingers club is sponsor of third provincial team KFC More: “I once saw a referee who was a customer of ours” | Hoogstraten

#Swingers #club #sponsor #provincial #team #KFC #referee #customer #Hoogstraten

A third provincial that is literally sponsored with ‘public money’? KFC Meer plays with the Club Amai logo on its shirts, the swingers’ club known to swingers for its Slutty Fridays and Fucking Saturdays. How did the football club come up with that? And does the sponsorship also provide fun anecdotes? “We are a sex club. You don’t come here just to eat or drink or dance,” laughs Ian Meesschaert, manager of Club Amai.

Marc Coppens 10-01-24, 09:00 Last update: 09:23

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Also Read:  GRAND TOURNAMENT OF ANTANANARIVO - Elgeco Plus and CFFA meet in quarters

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Designated survivor actor Adan Canto (42) passed away | Stars
Designated survivor actor Adan Canto (42) passed away | Stars
Posted on
Swingers club is sponsor of third provincial team KFC More: “I once saw a referee who was a customer of ours” | Hoogstraten
Swingers club is sponsor of third provincial team KFC More: “I once saw a referee who was a customer of ours” | Hoogstraten
Posted on
High tide in the Brabant desert: why doesn’t it recede? | Loon op Zand
High tide in the Brabant desert: why doesn’t it recede? | Loon op Zand
Posted on
Preventive Medicine recommends the mask in health centers and crowds
Preventive Medicine recommends the mask in health centers and crowds
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News