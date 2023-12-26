#Swiss #crimes #Christmas #murderer #inspired

Swiss crimes: The Christmas murderer was inspired by a novel

The murder of twins, the dead Hirschi couple and a neo-Nazi murderer: these crimes shocked Switzerland at Christmas.

There are crimes in Swiss criminal history that shocked the population at Christmas. This includes, among other things, the twin murder in Horgen ZH.

In 2007, Bianca G. killed her seven-year-old twins with a pillow on the night of Christmas Eve.

The girl and the boy fought back, but had no chance.

That’s what it’s about

Crime during the Christmas season affects people.

These four cases particularly shocked the Swiss population and made headlines beyond the country’s borders.

Twin murder in Horgen ZH: False leads and a double life

It happened on the night of Christmas Eve and shocked Switzerland: Bianca G.* killed her seven-year-old twins with a pillow in her apartment in Horgen ZH in 2007. The girl and the boy fought back, but had no chance. The then 34-year-old initially denied the crime and faked a break-in. The Austrian later turned suspicion on her innocent husband.

In 2010, a jury found G. guilty of murder and imposed a life sentence. Therapy was also ordered. During the proceedings, G. became entangled in contradictions and details about her double life became known, including extramarital affairs. The case was later reopened. The reason: G. was not adequately defended at the time.

The accused made a comprehensive confession before the Horgen district court. Among other things, she admitted that she had already suffocated a child before the birth of the twins. Originally it was assumed that the seven-week-old baby died of sudden infant death syndrome. The verdict followed in 2012: G. was found guilty of multiple murders of her seven-year-old twins and the intentional killing of her first-born daughter. The court imposed a life sentence and an outpatient measure.

In 2013, the Zurich Higher Court confirmed the first instance judgment of the Horgen District Court. In front of the higher court, G. repeatedly burst into tears. “I don’t understand why I couldn’t stop,” she said. She admitted that she killed her children out of anger and jealousy. They had a better childhood than she did. In her closing statement, G. said that she deeply regretted her actions: “I live with it every day. There is no worse punishment.”

The Christmas murderer, who was inspired by a novel

The so-called Christmas murder in Bern’s Breitenrain district made headlines beyond the country’s borders over 100 years ago, as the “Bund” writes. The married couple Elise and Johann (70) Hirschi were found dead in their house on Herzogstrasse late in the evening of December 25, 1910. Both had puncture wounds and fractures. A fire was also started in the house.

When looking for the perpetrator, the police were initially in the dark. Then, during their investigations, the investigators came across a visitor who was invited to the couple’s house on Christmas Eve and who also spent the night there. It quickly became clear who it was: Rudolph Niederhäuser (21). The couple knew the young man well because Elise Hirschi was friends with his late mother.

The police arrested the 21-year-old and found the Hirschis’ money and jewelry during a house search. Niederhäuser initially denied the crime and presented an alibi. But the coroner’s analysis showed that the crime did not occur on the evening of December 25th, but before noon. When parts of his suit were found in the rubble, Niederhäuser caved and confessed to the murder. The motive: lack of money. He was inspired by the detective Nick Carter novels, according to the “Bund”. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Quadruple murder by Rupperswil AG: One of the most cruel crimes in Switzerland

It is one of the cruelest crimes in Switzerland: Thomas N.* killed Carla S.* (48), her two sons (13 and 19) and the older son’s girlfriend three days before Christmas Eve. According to the investigation, on the morning of December 21st, N. initially observed the mother of two’s house. After S.’s partner went to work, N. rang the doorbell.

The then 33-year-old posed as the younger son’s school psychologist and thus gained access to the house. He then threatened the 48-year-old with a knife and forced her to withdraw money. After they returned, he sexually abused the younger son. He then killed all four and set the house on fire to remove his traces.

The police hunted the perpetrator for almost five months. A reward of 100,000 francs was offered for information that could help solve the crime. The investigation was difficult because there was no relationship between the victim and the perpetrator. Finally, N. was arrested in Aarau in May 2016. At the time, he was a junior soccer coach, said he was a student, and lived with his mother in a house not far from the crime scene.

The verdict followed in 2018: N. was sentenced to life imprisonment for multiple murders and other serious offenses and was properly detained. «Thomas N.’s approach was primitive, cold-blooded, lacking empathy and blatantly selfish. “He literally slaughtered his victims,” the judge said at the time. The reason for the regular detention was that “it is seriously expected that the accused will commit further acts of the type mentioned”.

20 Minutes made a documentary film about the quadruple murder in Rupperswil.

Video: Murat Temel/Jennifer Furer

A double murder on Christmas Eve and an hours-long chase

A double murder on Christmas Eve and an hours-long chase terrified Switzerland in 1980. The German neo-Nazi Frank Schubert (23) planned to smuggle weapons and ammunition from Switzerland with an accomplice on December 24, 1980. According to media reports, he wanted to bring the weapons and ammunition across the Rhine to Germany in a rubber dinghy on December 24, 1980.

When a Swiss border guard caught him and wanted to arrest him, Schubert killed him with shots in the head and upper body, as the “NZZ” writes. A train driver noticed Schubert as he was leaning over something next to the railway track. He alerted the police, who sent out a patrol. When two police officers approached the suspect, he opened fire. One police officer was injured and another was shot in the head. After Schubert fled in the private car of one of the police officers, a major manhunt was launched.

After several hours his escape ended. According to the “NZZ”, a man responded to the call for witnesses after he discovered the getaway vehicle in a forest near Böttstein AG. Police officers then searched the area and found Schubert. When they tried to arrest him, he fired shots again and fled. Half an hour later they found him lifeless. He had committed suicide.

*Editor’s name known

