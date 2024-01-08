#Swiss #Football #Association #displays #Tiktoker #Bireweich

Published8. January 2024, 12:47

Anthem singing: Swiss Football Association reports Tiktoker for inciting hatred

In his videos, the Tiktoker Bireweich makes fun of the fact that the Nati players don’t sing along to the Swiss anthem. For the SFV, its problematic statements go too far.

von1 / 4

The Tiktoker Bireweich was summoned by the police.

Instagram

The Swiss Football Association reported him for discrimination and incitement to hatred.

Private

The reason for the ad is his statements in the Tiktok series “Singkontrolle”. For the Tiktoker, the SFV’s actions are incomprehensible.

Tiktok

That’s what it’s about

The Swiss Football Association has reported Tiktoker Bireweich for discrimination and incitement to hatred.

The reason is his videos in which he comments on which Nati players are singing the anthem.

He sometimes insults the players. He also makes problematic statements about her appearance.

According to the creator, it’s all satire: “It’s just a joke.”

“Let’s see if the Yugoslavian boy band sings today”: Because of such statements on social media, the Tiktoker Bireweich has to report to the Bern cantonal police. Last week he found an invitation to a police interview in his mailbox: the Swiss Football Association (SFV) had reported him for discrimination and incitement to hatred. The reason: his Tiktok series “Singing Control”.

In the videos, the father of the family makes fun of the fact that some Swiss national team players don’t sing along to the anthem before international matches. He sometimes insults the players and coach Murat Yakin. He also makes problematic statements, for example about the appearance of the black footballer Jordan Lotomba or about the head shape of Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka. This is going too far for the SFV.

“It’s all satire”

Mirco aka Bireweich has no understanding of the SFV’s complaint. “That is ridiculous. I’ve been making these videos for over a year. My community knows this is all satire.” Basically, the 37-year-old doesn’t care whether the players sing the anthem or not: “It’s just a joke. I can’t sing the anthem myself.” However, the Tiktoker recognizes that his comments are problematic: “If you see my videos for the first time and don’t know that they are meant to be funny, they are clearly racist. Of course I don’t mean it that way. I am not a racist. I have a migration background myself, I’m Italian.”

But Mirco isn’t worried about the ad. “I can’t imagine the SFV getting away with it. That’s why I don’t care much.” He wants to continue producing and uploading the “Singkontrolle” series. “I won’t let myself be intimidated.” According to Mirco, the idea for the video series comes from a video that “Swissmeme” published a long time ago. “A Swiss man actually says very problematic things about the players. I thought it was funny and that’s why I copied it.”

“This is racism that we will not tolerate under any circumstances.”

The SFV doesn’t find the comments funny. It is up to each person whether they consider not singing the anthem to be good or not. According to speaker Adrian Arnold, humor and parody end where a person’s dignity is violated or people are humiliated. «In this case, the author publicly insults, humiliates and incites against our national team players whose families have a migration background, i.e. because of their origin. This is racism that we in the SFV will not tolerate under any circumstances.”

Respect and tolerance are the basic values ​​of the SFV, Arnold told 20 Minutes. “Anyone who violates this, in this case who publicly racially insults and humiliates people, should be prosecuted. For this reason, and to protect our players, we have filed a criminal complaint based on Article 261bis of the Criminal Code.”

Have you been following on Whatsapp for 20 minutes?

Stay informed and subscribe to the 20 Minutes WhatsApp channel: Then you will receive an update with our most moving stories directly to your cell phone in the morning and evening – hand-picked, informative and inspiring.