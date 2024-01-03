Swiss football news – Hefti to Montpellier – FCZ is strengthening its youth sector – sports

Swiss football news – Hefti on Montpellier – FCZ is strengthening its youth sector – Sport – SRF

    Legend: Leaves Genoa for Ligue 1 Silvan Hefti Imago Images/Giuseppe Maffia

    Hefti moves to Montpellier on loan

    Swiss defender Silvan Hefti moves to France’s Ligue 1 and becomes Becir Omeragic’s teammate at Montpellier. The 26-year-old played for Genoa in Italy for the last two years, but has hardly been used recently. The Serie A club will initially give him to Montpellier on loan until the end of the season; the French have a purchase option. In Switzerland, Hefti played for St. Gallen until 2020 and then for the Young Boys for one and a half seasons. With Montpellier he could potentially play for the first time on Saturday in the cup against second division club Amiens.

    FCZ is strengthening itself in the youth sector

    FC Zurich has hired Dennis Hediger and Johan Vonlanthen as youth coaches with immediate effect. The former captain of FC Thun will take over the head coach position of the U16s in the coming second half of the season. Vonlanthen, ex-FCZ and Swiss national player, is also moving to Zurich with immediate effect. The 37-year-old will take on the role of striker and technical coach at the FCZ Academy and the FCZ Women. Most recently, he served as sports director at FC Fribourg and FC Dietikon.

    jacket/sda

