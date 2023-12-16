Swiss Jonah Fricker and Adi Baharav killed by Hamas

#Swiss #Jonah #Fricker #Adi #Baharav #killed #Hamas

Published16. December 2023, 6:54 p.m

October 7: Swiss Jonah and Adi were killed by Hamas

Jonah Fricker and Adi Baharav were killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7th. For the first time, their relatives are speaking publicly about their lives and how they died.

The Swiss Jonah Fricker and the Swiss Adi Baharav were killed in attacks on October 7th.

Sunday newspaper/Tamedia

In Fricker’s home, Kibbutz Beeri, Hamas raged for five hours. They killed, tortured and raped people. In addition, streets were destroyed.

Getty Images

In the Moshav Netiv HaAsara, where Baharav last lived, 20 civilians were also killed and several houses destroyed.

REUTERS

That’s what it’s about

On October 7th, a Swiss man and woman were also killed in Israel.

Adi Baharav fought voluntarily in a security service and was killed with a hand grenade.

Jonah Fricker hid in the security bunker of her house. Hamas blew up the entire building.

For the first time, more detailed information is known about the Swiss man who were killed by Hamas on October 7th. Relatives of Adi Baharav and Jonah Fricker told Tamedia newspapers who they were and what happened.

Adi Baharav, who has died at the age of 62, lived with his girlfriend in the moshav – a kind of cooperative – Netiv HaAsara, right next to the security fence leading to the Gaza Strip. His two children study in the USA and Canada and every time there was a bomb scare, he wrote to them that “everything was okay”. This was also the case on the morning of October 7th.

Adi Baharav was part of the volunteer security service

He then said goodbye to his partner, who went into the shelter with the two dogs for safety. He took his gun and went outside because he was part of the local volunteer security service. The 62-year-old, who had already served as an officer in the 1982 Lebanon War and also worked in the security sector outside the army, went from house to house with his colleagues to check on people.

The Hamas terrorists flew towards Netiv HaAsara in motorized paragliders and also drove into the neighborhood in pick-up trucks. According to Marian Baharav, Adi Baharav’s ex-wife with whom he was close, the team was able to eliminate some terrorists. «At the last house, Adi met an older couple. He didn’t notice that a Hamas fighter was hiding behind him,” she told the newspapers. “The terrorist threw a hand grenade – Adi died instantly.”

He tried unsuccessfully to warn the Israeli military

After brief fighting, Hamas withdrew from the town and moved on. 20 civilians from Netiv HaAsara were killed that day, including all security service members. Marian Baharav says of her husband: “The people around him were always laughing; he had a black, cynical sense of humor.” His children were also very important to him and he often visited them in the USA and Canada.

He was a great patriot and had been warning about such an attack for a long time: “He kept telling me recently that strange things were happening on the other side of the security fence, and that something was being prepared.” When he brought this to the attention of the military, he was not taken seriously.

Jonah Fricker campaigned for peaceful coexistence

The second Swiss woman killed is Jonah Fricker, who was born in Tel Aviv and met the Swiss Erwin Fricker in 1972. The two married and moved to Basel for a few years before moving to Kibbutz Beeri shortly before the birth of their first child. Two years later, the couple separated and Fricker found a new partner with whom she had two more children.

Since her retirement, the 69-year-old has done volunteer work and sewed clothes for those in need. In her free time she made jewelry and her son-in-law Asaf Koren says of her: “She was very creative, an artist.”

In Kibbutz Beeri, the residents campaigned for peaceful coexistence with Palestinians and people from the Gaza Strip also worked there. On October 7, numerous Hamas terrorists entered the settlement. They killed, tortured and raped the residents. They destroyed entire streets and it took five hours until the Israeli military finally gained control of the place.

Even in the shelter of her house she wasn’t safe

Fricker had barricaded herself in the shelter of her house, but the terrorists blew up the entire building, burying the woman under rubble and rubble. Her partner rushed from the neighboring house to save her and was shot by Hamas terrorists.

“We are incredibly sad,” says her son-in-law, “and we are trying somehow to clean up the pieces of this catastrophe.” He still can’t believe what happened.

Are you grieving or mourns someone you know?

Offered Hand, Worry Hotline, Tel. 143

Seelsorge.net, offer from the Reformed and Catholic churches

Muslim pastoral care, Tel. 043 205 21 29

Jewish welfare, [email protected]

Lifewith.ch, for affected siblings

Association Familientrauerbegleitung.ch

Rainbow Switzerland Association, help for grieving families

Pro Juventute, advice for children and young people, Tel. 147

Pro Senectute, advice for older people in difficult life situations

