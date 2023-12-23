Swiss miss the podium, Black wins

#Swiss #podium #Black #wins

The best-ranked Swiss Loïc Meillard finished seventh in the second run of the slalom in Madonna, December 22, 2023. Image: keystone

Marco Schwarz wins the World Cup slalom in Madonna di Campiglio. The Austrian takes the lead in the overall standings again. The best-ranked Swiss is Loïc Meillard in 7th place.

Like Daniel Yule, Meillard was at least on course for a podium finish after the first run. As second fastest, he was only 37 hundredths behind the leader Clément Noël. Meillard missed the chance. He fell back five places in the decision.

Daniel Yule had good prospects after the first run, but was eliminated in the second run after a slip, December 22, 2023.Image: keystone

Things fared even worse for Yule. The Valaisian, three-time winner in Madonna di Campiglio and after the first run in 5th place, just half a second behind, also with good prospects of another top ranking, slipped in the second run and was eliminated.

Luca Aerni, Ramon Zenhäuser, Tanguy Nef and Marc Rochat also secured World Cup points from the Swiss-Ski team. The quartet took places 13, 17, 19 and 23. Aerni gained nine positions with the best time in the second round. Zenhäuser, third best Swiss after half the time with 11th place, slipped six places back in the final rankings.

The Austrian Marco Schwarz emerges as the winner of the slalom, December 22, 2023. Image: keystone

Heavy worker Schwarz, who has competed in all races so far this winter, won ahead of the Frenchman Clément Noël, who was leading after the first run, and the British Dave Ryding. Schwarz moved up from 6th place to the top and, thanks to his first win of the season, took the lead in the overall World Cup rankings again. He is now eight points ahead of Marco Odermatt.

Also Read:  Jake Paul defeats Andre August with first round knockout

(hah/sda)

Most wins in the Ski World Cup

1 / 24

Most wins in the Ski World Cup

Janica Kostelic (CRO): 30 World Cup victories.

quelle: epa scanpix / cornelius poppe

Animals in the snow for the first time

Video: watson

This might also interest you:

What do you find here? Extraordinary goals, strange scenes, memes, pictures, videos and everything that is too good not to show. Lots of things that we share with colleagues in our sports chats without many words – and therefore with you too. Just chat fodder.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A drone attack in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region injured 12 people
A drone attack in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region injured 12 people
Posted on
Maternity care in danger, unions send urgent letter to ministry
Maternity care in danger, unions send urgent letter to ministry
Posted on
Fntastic will take servers of canceled game The Day Before offline next month – Gaming – News
Fntastic will take servers of canceled game The Day Before offline next month – Gaming – News
Posted on
Gerard Joling on his way to first hit in ten years thanks to cover with smart timing | Show
Gerard Joling on his way to first hit in ten years thanks to cover with smart timing | Show
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News