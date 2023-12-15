Switzerland – Sweden 2:4, the Swedes won the EHT for the third time in a row and are second behind the Czech Republic

Strömwall made his first breakthrough at 15:37 when he beat Leonardo Genoni from the right circle Strömwall made his first breakthrough at 15:37 when he beat Leonardo Genoni from the right circle to open the scoring. In 57 seconds, the Swedes already had a two-goal advantage thanks to a shot by defender Henrik Tömmernes from the blue line. In the middle of the game, the Swiss remained under pressure after a power play, and Calvin Thürkauf scored from the stop.

In the 45th minute, Strömwall returned the two-goal lead to the Northerners, who got to the rebounded puck and sent it into the open goal. In the middle of the final part, Andrea Glauser brought the home team back into contact, who took advantage of the numerical advantage during Filip Berglund’s penalty with a shot from the blue line. Sweden’s win was sealed with 78 seconds left on a Swiss power play by Lucas Wallmark, who hit an empty net from the left corner across the field.

Swiss hockey games in Zurich, part of the Euro Hockey Tour: Switzerland – Sweden 2:4 (0:2, 1:0, 1:2) Goals and assists: 31. Thürkauf (Andrighetto, Fora), 51. Glauser (Andrighetto, Thürkauf ) – 16. Strömwall (Folin, Pilut), 17. Tömmernes (O. Lang), 45. Strömwall (Andreasson, F. Berglund), 59. Wallmark (Pilut). Chief referee: Heikinnen (Fin.), Hribik (CZ). Exclusion: 3:4. Usage: 1:0. Spectators: 5013.Switzerland: Genoni – Loeffel, Marti, Fora, Geisser, Heldner, Frick, Glauser – Künzle, Haas, Andrighetto – Ch. Bertschy, Malgin, Thürkauf – Herzog, Corvi, Scherwey – Riat, Jäger, Biasca. Coach: Fischer. Sweden: L. Johansson – L. Bengtsson, Lindholm, Berglund, Tömmernes, Folin, Pilut, Borgman – J. Olofsson, Wallmark, Sörensen – Strömwall, de La Rose, Andreasson – Sandin, Oscarson, Bristedt – Hartmann, Ehn, O. Lang – Wingerli. Coach: Hallam. Table of the Swiss Games: 1. Sweden 1 1 0 0 0 4:2 32. Czech Republic 1 1 0 0 0 2:1 33. Finland 1 0 0 0 1 1:2 04. Switzerland 1 0 0 0 1 2:4 01. Czech Republic 4 4 0 0 0 15:6 122. Sweden 4 3 0 0 1 14:12 93. Finland 4 1 0 0 3 10:13 34. Switzerland 4 0 0 0 4 5:13 0

