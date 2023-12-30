Sydney to Hobart yacht race 2023 overall winner Alive takes the cup for a second time

#Sydney #Hobart #yacht #race #winner #Alive #takes #cup #time

In short: It is the second Sydney to Hobart yacht race win for Alive, which also won the overall category in 2018.

It is the second Sydney to Hobart yacht race win for Alive, which also won the overall category in 2018. Alive is the overall champion, with times adjusted for handicaps like boat length, while LawConnect won line honours for being the first yacht across the finish line.

What’s next: It may be days before the final yachts finish but none of them can threaten Alive’s overall standing.

Tasmanian yacht Alive has claimed overall honours in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race.

The Duncan Hine-skippered 66-footer rocketed up the River Derwent on Thursday afternoon to snatch first place on the overall standings from URM Group, and will stave off several other yachts still at sea to win the race on corrected time.

It is the second Tattersalls Cup in five years for Alive.(ABC News: Eliza Kloser)

It will be the second Tattersalls Cup in five years for the Tasmanian yacht, following its debut overall victory in 2018.

Hine said the crew had a firm goal of claiming overall honours.

“We always had the attitude that we weren’t coming to play, we weren’t just coming to do the race, we were going to give it everything we could just to win,” he said.

“We went out with that in mind, hence the east route down the outside, halfway over to bloody New Zealand.”

Line honours — or first across the finish line — went to supermaxi LawConnect on Thursday but the overall victory — once times are adjusted for handicaps — is considered the more prestigious prize.

Alive is a Tasmanian stalwart and also holds the race record for the Launceston to Hobart yacht race.(Supplied: Rolex Sydney Hobart)

Alive was the fourth yacht to cross the finish line — ending with a time of 2 days, 2 hours, 19 minutes and 4 seconds.

It becomes just the second Tasmanian yacht to win dual Tattersalls Cups, joining Westward, which won back-to-back Sydney to Hobart races in 1947 and 1948.

The Philip Turner-owned yacht is a Tasmanian sailing stalwart, and holds the race record for the Launceston to Hobart yacht race.

The overall win caps a stellar year of sailing for Alive, which saw victories in the Brisbane to Hamilton Island race, Bruny Island Race and Hobart’s King of the Derwent regatta.

Hine’s connection to other Tasmanian success story

The yacht Westwood was the last Tasmanian entry to win overall honours for a second time in the Sydney to Hobart, way back in 1948.

Jock Muir built that boat, and Hine remembers working for him in his early years.

It was drinks out for the crew, including skipper Duncan Hine (in red), after finishing on Thursday.(ABC News: Eliza Kloser)

“I used to do maintenance on their slipping rail in Battery Point when I was still in school,” he said.

“Jock used to give me two bucks for each G-clamp I’d give back to him. I started sorting the gauge … packing the rails … when I should have been at school instead.

“I have no doubt that Jock would be happy for me.”

Hine said he felt for the crew of URM Group, who struggled up the River Derwent and just missed out on overall honours, finishing third for line honours.

Yachts still at sea as ‘brutal’ conditions continue

Just 30 yachts out of the fleet of 103 starters have completed the race as of Saturday morning.

The first of the two-handers, Mistral, crossed the line just before 9:00am and is placed sixth overall in the open fleet.

Skipper Rupert Henry — who is also the defending two-handed champion from last year — said last night’s conditions were “brutal”.

“It was very cold and we had strong winds of up to 43 knots in Storm Bay,” he said.

“Bass Strait was upwind. This race has thrown everything at us.”

The bulk of the remaining fleet is expected to arrive in Hobart on Saturday afternoon and evening, with 16 retirements, including New South Wales vessel Gunshot which needed a police tow on Friday evening.

