Sylvia (36) wants to live a self-sufficient life in Portugal: ‘Follow your dreams and everything will always work out’ | Stories behind the news

The family left the Netherlands a year and a half ago to take a road trip through Europe in a camper. “We were no longer in our place in the Netherlands. I had already changed workplaces, but that didn’t help either. In the past, Sander and I – without children at the time – have made a longer trip. We thought that was great, so we decided to leave home and hearth behind us and travel in a camper.”

Travel trough Europe

“We left thinking we might find a place to live. From the Netherlands we left for Scandinavia. Then we continued to Central Europe and the Balkans, and via Greece we went to Italy.

We have always thought Portugal was a beautiful country and I have been on holiday there several times. That’s why we decided to go there last. When we drove into Portugal, I immediately knew: we are staying here for a longer time.”

Renovate house

Sylvia and Sander visit several regions to find a suitable place to live. Eventually the family finds a house in the middle of Portugal. “It is a two-hour drive to Lisbon and a two-hour drive to Porto. The Zêzere is nearby, so we always have a river nearby. Furthermore, it is quite mountainous and green here.”

The couple bought a house with a large piece of land. “The house needs to be completely renovated. The first floor has just been finished, we have been living there since October. We have been living in the camper in the country for the past five months.

We are now working hard to create camping spots. We make a total of five places for campers. In the coming weeks we will be working on the shower building and there will also be a swimming pool and play equipment for the children. We want to receive the first tourists this summer.”

Self-sufficient living

“In the Netherlands we have already thought about how we wanted to live. Self-sufficient life appealed to us. Our goal is to live partly self-sufficiently here. We have our own water source, are self-sufficient in our heating because the wood comes from the forest here and there are plenty of fruit trees in the area.”

However, not everything goes smoothly. “We are also growing our own vegetables. But starting a vegetable garden was harder than I thought! More than half have remained tiny and I have often given too little water recently. I see this as a learning moment, because it is a fun challenge.”

Everything by feeling

The children have recently started attending kindergarten. “The girls pick up the Portuguese language very quickly. The eldest goes to school five days a week, the youngest three days. The language is a little more difficult for us, but we are practicing hard.”

The tasks within the household are divided, but the couple does everything by feel. “I usually clean the house and do the laundry, while Sander cooks more often and is extremely handy. He can make anything. We really divide the care for Linde and Mara, because we are now with the children much more often. That is one of the biggest advantages of living here: we live exactly in our own way.”

Pay attention to budget

The couple was already working on budgeting in the Netherlands. “When we made the decision and decided to travel again, we immediately started working on a two-year plan. We had saved a lot and for every project we do here now, we have drawn up a budget. This way we know exactly what we spend on what. This is necessary, because we currently have no source of income.

Ten years ago, just before our first trip, we did this too. Once back in the Netherlands, budgeting remained stuck in our system. I tried to keep our fixed costs as low as possible, because that way we had a lot of money left over each month.”

Don’t procrastinate

Sylvia has another tip for anyone who wants to travel. “Don’t postpone traveling, but do some research. People often say: after I retire I would like to take a nice trip. But who says you’ll make it? There are plenty of options, although others may say you shouldn’t do it. Follow your own dreams and feelings and everything will always turn out fine. The memories you have from such a trip are forever!”

