Sylvie Meis celebrated New Year’s Eve in Dubai with love Wim Beelen | Stars

Presenter Sylvie Meis celebrated New Year’s Eve in an extravagant way on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. She did this together with her boyfriend, the wealthy real estate entrepreneur Wim Beelen. On Instagram you can see how they rang in the new year together after a Sting show.

Wim’s children were also present. “2024 we are ready,” Sylvie writes with the photo of the blended family. In addition to Bas Smit, Niclas Castello, Sylvie’s ex-husband, also responds under the message. “Happy new year,” it sounds.

Sylvie and Wim met on a terrace in the summer. “She didn’t even know who I was,” said the businessman with an estimated fortune of 155 million euros (Quote). The meeting caused quite a stir and made him think: “I’m single… She’s single… Wow…” In October, Sylvie confirmed the rumors that she is in a relationship with Wim.

