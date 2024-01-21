Sylvie Meis is again open to something new | Stars

Wim Beelen has only been dating for a few days, but Sylvie Meis is already open to something new. In conversation with the German newspaper Bild, the entrepreneur says that men are allowed to flirt with her.

Meis is currently in Kitzbühel in Austria, where a kind of Oktoberfest is taking place. “As a single woman, I wear the bow on the left,” says Meis about her traditional costume. That means she’s open to flirting. “They all look very sexy,” 45-year-old Meis then says about men in lederhosen.

Text continues below the Instagram post.

A few days ago Meis and Beelen announced that their relationship had ended. The two had been together since the end of October. An old acquaintance of Meis is currently also in Kitzbühel: her ex-husband Niclas Castello. The two both share photos from the event on Instagram.

