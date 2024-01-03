Synthetic biology opens a new path for CO2 capture

#Synthetic #biology #opens #path #CO2 #capture

Synthetic biology initiates the movement towards new perspectives for the capture and conversion of carbon dioxide (CO2). A team of German researchers has thus developed a synthetic biochemical cycle which directly converts CO2 into Acetyl-CoA, a central element in cell construction.

Developing new methods for CO2 capture and conversion is essential to tackling the climate emergency. There synthetic biology offers the possibility of designing new CO2 fixation pathways, more efficient than those developed by nature. However, the implementation of these new pathways in different in vitro and in vivo systems remains a fundamental challenge.

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Terrestrial Microbiology have designed and constructed a new synthetic CO2 fixation pathway, the THETA. This cycle includes several central metabolites as intermediates, and acetyl-CoA as the final product. This characteristic allows it to be divided into modules and integrated into the central metabolism ofE. coli.

The THETA cycle: a major innovation

The THETA cycle involves 17 biocatalysers and was designed around the two fastest CO2-fixing enzymes known to date: crotonyl-CoA carboxylase/reductase and phosphoenolpyruvate carboxylase. These powerful biocatalysts have been found in bacteria.

Although each of these carboxylases can capture CO2 more than 10 times faster than RubisCO, the CO2-fixing enzyme in chloroplasts, evolution has not brought these enzymes together in natural photosynthesis.

The cycle THETA converts two CO2 molecules into acetyl-CoA in one cycle. Acetyl-CoA is a central metabolite in almost all cellular metabolism and serves as the building block for a wide range of vital biomolecules, including biofuels, biomaterials and pharmaceuticals, making it a compound of great interest in biotechnological applications.

Towards successful integration into living cells

After constructing the cycle in test tubes, the researchers were able to confirm its functionality. Then, thanks to optimization guided by machine learning, they managed to improve the acetyl-CoA yield of a factor of 100.

To test its feasibility in vivo, integration into the living cell had to be carried out step by step. The researchers therefore divided the THETA cycle into three modules, each of which was successfully implanted in the E. coli bacteria. The functionality of these modules was verified by selection coupled with growth and/or isotopic labeling.

Synthetic

Synthetic biology offers a promising new route for CO2 capture and conversion. The THETA cycle represents a significant advance in this area. Although fully closing the cycle remains a major challenge, researchers are optimistic about its potential as a versatile platform for producing valuable compounds directly from CO2.

For a better understanding

What is the THETA cycle?

The THETA cycle is a new synthetic CO2 fixation pathway designed and built by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Terrestrial Microbiology. It directly converts CO2 into acetyl-CoA, a central element of cell construction.

What is acetyl-CoA?

Acetyl-CoA is a central metabolite in almost all cellular metabolism. It serves as the building block for a wide range of vital biomolecules, including biofuels, biomaterials and pharmaceuticals.

What are the advantages of the THETA cycle?

The THETA cycle offers a new route for CO2 capture and conversion, more efficient than those developed by nature. It has the potential to become a versatile platform for the production of valuable compounds directly from CO2.

What are the challenges associated with the THETA cycle?

Complete closure of the THETA cycle remains a major challenge. All 17 reactions must be synchronized with the natural metabolism of E. coli, which naturally involves hundreds to thousands of reactions.

What’s next for researchers?

Researchers are currently working on the complete integration of the THETA cycle in E. coli. They hope this will pave the way for highly complex and novel CO2 fixation pathways to be realized in cell factories.

References

Main illustration legend: MPI researchers for terrestrial microbiology have designed and constructed a new synthetic pathway for CO2 fixation, the THETA cycle. Credit: Max Planck Institute for Terrestrial Microbiology/Geisel

Article : “Construction and modular implementation of the THETA cycle for synthetic CO2 fixation. Nature Catalysis, 6(12), 1228-1240.” – 10.1038/s41929-023-01079-z

[ Rédaction ]