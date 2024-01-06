Szoboszlai’s new name makes England famous, our boy was renamed by Liverpool’s biggest fans

#Szoboszlais #England #famous #boy #renamed #Liverpools #biggest #fans

Dominik Szoboszlai started an amazing season in Liverpool FC, and now he is getting a lot of attention because the Reds are leading the league, and so far it seems that in the last thirty years or so, when the league has not brought too many very good performances, Liverpool red half, this will be one of the best seasons. And Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp’s very well-matched squad, has a very serious chance of winning the league title, and with that they will strongly refute the voices that Jürgen Klopp is tired and Liverpool needs blood on the bench.

The team has played very well, and they have only one defeat in the league so far, even though we are already over the halfway point, and the Reds have met each of the big teams once, and usually they have drawn, only losing against Tottenham Hotspur.

And that match was a historic moment in soccer, as the VAR also made a mistake regarding a goal.

Szoboszlai has now had two games rest, as he was injured in the previous game against Newcastle United, but this did not stop the fans from continuing to shower amazing fan comments on the Hungarian player’s Instagram. And those who follow him on social media know that he already has a lot of nicknames.

They call him Superszlai, and Jürgen Klopp called him a Beast who does devilish things on the pitch, so it stuck with him. Then They also put the Scouser name on it, which is a major accolade in Liverpool. And what is the new nickname that is popping up more and more everywhere?

It comes from an English pun,

The player is now called King Dom, which suggests that he is a genius and dominates the field.

Kingdom means kingdom in English.

