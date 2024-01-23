TABLE TENNIS – AFRICAN GAMES

Luciano Randrianatoandro tops the list of contenders

Four tickets at stake for the locals. The Malagasy table tennis federation will select the Malagasy flag bearers for the 13th edition of the African Games. This continental meeting will take place from March 8 to 23 in Accra, the Ghanaian capital. The national body of the discipline will organize on February 5 a selection tournament for the six best ranked among boys and the five best among girls, in addition to the reigning champion at the end of the last Madagascar championship at the end of December in Toamasina.

These champions, in this case Riva Rakotoarisoa and Océane Ranto Rakotondrazaka, are automatically selected. The six table tennis players summoned to compete in the selection test are Luciano, Rhandy, Takko, Narindra, Lino and Miora. And on the girls’ side there are Harena, Santatra, Fitia, Irinah and Rojo. “A place for the boys and another for the girls are at stake for the locals in addition to the two tickets already won by the reigning national champions” explains the national technical director, Tahiry Rakotoarisoa.

Four locals, two boys and two girls will therefore form the national selection and four other places for expatriates whose final list will be finalized soon. The selected premises will begin regrouping one week after the test.

Serge Rasanda

