TABLE TENNIS – BUSAN WORLD COURTS

Antoine Razafinarivo and Fabio Rakotoarimanana, African team champions in title.

Malagasy table tennis players are reaching for the world summit. After the exploits at the Island Games, at the Eastern Zone African Championship, with three medals for the men’s singles and the gold for the ladies, as well as the continental team title, the Malagasy table tennis players with a selection made up entirely of expatriates will compete against the best players in the world.

The group distribution for the 47th World Team Championship was published on Monday. Forty countries divided into eight groups of five will compete at the world summit in the city of Busan in South Korea from February 16 to 25. Madagascar will play in Group 5 with Japan, Taipei China, Nigeria and the Czech Republic at the top of the series. The three best ranked from each group will qualify for the round of 32, and so on.

The Malagasy team validated its ticket by entering the top 5 during the African championship in Tunisia in mid-September. Madagascar will be represented by five expatriates in this case the two African team champions, Fabio Rakotoarimanana and Antoine Razafinarivo, reinforced by the gold medalist of the Island Games in Seychelles in 2011 and triple gold medalist recently at home , Jonathan Nativel, and two others accustomed to regional and continental competitions, namely Stéphen Ravonison and Setra Rakotoarisoa.

Top 40

“It’s an opportunity to get our young players talked about on the international scene. We are not favorites, far from it, and we are ready for battle. We are among the forty best teams in the world (…) We will humbly try to create a surprise by climbing into the first three places in the group meaning qualification for the final table,” confided Jonathan Nativel, the eldest of the team. ‘team.

The national technical director, Tahiry Rakotoarisoa clarified that “there will be no more regrouping. The players prepare individually within their respective clubs. Asked about the countries in the Madagascar group, multiple Island Games gold medalist Nativel pointed out that “they have been great table tennis nations for decades, with the world’s best players in their squads. Japan and Taipei are the best in Asia and the world, Nigeria is the best in Africa and the Czech Republic is one of the great European nations. Four countries from the African continent will be competing at this world summit: Algeria, Nigeria, Egypt and Madagascar.

Serge Rasanda

