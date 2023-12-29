TABLE TENNIS – MADA

Riva Rakotoarisoa played in the quarter against Lino Razafindralambo

Home stretch. The quarter-finalists of the Madagascar championship in 1st series A men are known after yesterday’s group stage, second day of the national summit. At the CRJS gymnasium in Toamasina, the big names have all secured their entry and will play the quarter-finals this Friday. The reigning champion, Henri Rinaud Lefitriniana alias Takko from Jovena will play in the quarter against Narindra from Acacia. His runner-up, Luciano Randrianantoandro of Acacia, reigning Analamanga champion, will face, for his part, Tomasy of Young Vibes.

Riva Rakotoarisoa of Acacia, member of the national team at the Island Games, will face Lino Razafindralambo of Jovena, a regular at the national coronation. And the final quarter will be between Rhandy from host club CJST and Miora from USA. Two of the quarter-finalists among the women in the 1st series are players from the host city. The reigning champion, Ranto Océane Rakotondrazaka, will face the winner between her teammate Irinah and Aina de l’Acacia.

Decisive

The national vice-champion, Harena Dimbiarilanitra, will play against the best between Mendrika and Rojo, both from CFTT. The other CJST player, Fitia, awaits the winner in the quarter between Santatra Raharijaona of Acacia and Sandra of Gecko of Alaotra Mangoro.

And Rondro Rajaonah from Jovena will face the winner of the round of 16 between the multiple champion of Madagascar, Tiana Ratsimbazafy, and Aina from the training center. The young and veteran finalists are already known at the end of the first day on Wednesday. This inaugural day was dominated by the host club CJST which validated eight tickets for the final of eight different youth and veteran categories. The young Yonug Vibes club, a training school in Analamanga, for its part, qualified seven finalists. The quarter-finals of the 1st series and all the finals of the other categories will take place this Friday.

Also Read:  FIFA - TALENT DEVELOPMENT

Serge Rasanda

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

OFFICIAL CNAIR inaugurates on Saturday only 10 kilometers on the A 0 București Sud Highway, although in the autumn it promised the opening of both sections Alsim Alarko (33 km.)/The Bragadiru – Jilava section will be opened at 12:00
OFFICIAL CNAIR inaugurates on Saturday only 10 kilometers on the A 0 București Sud Highway, although in the autumn it promised the opening of both sections Alsim Alarko (33 km.)/The Bragadiru – Jilava section will be opened at 12:00
Posted on
BVB: Nuri Sahin will be the new assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund under Edin Terzic
BVB: Nuri Sahin will be the new assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund under Edin Terzic
Posted on
NATURAL DISASTERS – What about accommodation sites for disaster victims?
NATURAL DISASTERS – What about accommodation sites for disaster victims?
Posted on
Can we cure genetic diseases with gene editing?
Can we cure genetic diseases with gene editing?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News