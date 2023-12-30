TABLE TENNIS – MADA

Young Riva Rakotoarisoa and Océane Rakotondrazaka, crowned national champions.

Place for young people. The junior national champion, Riva Rakotoarisoa, and the reigning champion, Océane Rakotondrazaka, climbed to the top of the podium in Toamasina.

Impressive climb. The young table tennis player from the Acacia club, Riva Rakotoarisoa, surprised more than one. The national junior champion and team gold medalist at the Island Games defeated the vice-champion of Madagascar, Luciano Randrianatoandro, in the final by 3 sets to 0, yesterday at the gymnasium of the Regional Youth and Sports Center in Toamasina .

At the end of the suspense, the reigning Analamanga champion, Riva, dismissed Lino Razafindralambo of Jovena in the semi-final, with a score of 3 to 2, after having dethroned, in the quarter-final, the reigning champion, Henri Rinaud Lefitriniaina alias Takko from Jovena, 3 to 0. Luciano defeated Rhandy from CJST de Toamasina in the semi-final (3 to 0) after eliminating Tomasy from Young Vibes in the quarter.

“I am very happy with this first national title in 1st series A. I worked hard to get here. The opponents are all strong in the group stage as well as in the final phase,” rejoices Riva Rakotoarisoa who is none other than the little brother of the multiple national champion, Setra Rakotoarisoa. Riva signed a nice double at the national summit because he also won the junior crown.

Confirmation

On the women’s side, Ranto Océane Rakotondrazaka from CJST shines at home and retains her title. Océane won 3-1 against the multiple champion of Madagascar, Tiana Ratsimbazafy. She defeated her teammate Fitia in the semi-final. She achieved a double by also winning the national title among cadets.

Tiana thus narrowly missed her twenty-second national title, because she won her first national coronation in 1993. She almost won the national title during these thirty years, apart from her two non-participations and six other missed championships. Tiana defeated Harena Dimbiarilanitra by 3-1 in the semi-final after dismissing her teammate, Rondro Rajaonah, by 3-0 in the quarter and Aina of the CFTT in the eighth. “The players were very motivated after the Malagasy success at the African championships. The level was thus very high,” confides the national technical director, Tahiry Rakotoarisoa.

Final point on the 2023 season. Madagascar is now preparing its participation in the African Games in Accra in March, and intends to field five boys and five girls. Fabio, Antoine and Riva logically join the selection, and Karen and Océane among the girls. The Federation will entrust the mission to the Team World Cup in May, in Busan in South Korea, to expatriates Fabio, Antoine, Nativel, Stephen and Setra.

Serge Rasanda