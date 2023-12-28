TABLE TENNIS – MADA

Luciano Randrianantoandro wants to take revenge in Toamasina

Place for suspense and spectacle. Kick-off yesterday of the Madagascar table tennis championships for individual events at the Regional Youth and Sports Center in Toamasina. This is the second wave of the national championships, after the team and doubles, at the beginning of December in Antananarivo.

Three hundred and fifty-five table tennis players are participating in this national summit in the capital of Betsimisaraka until Friday. Seven leagues are represented there. Highly anticipated, the elimination rounds for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd men’s and women’s series are scheduled for this Thursday, the second day of the championship. Fifteen elite table tennis players, divided into four groups, are engaged in the race for the title of the 1A men’s series.

It looks electric. The reigning champion, Henri Rinaud Lefitriniana known as Takko du Jovena, is at the head of group A, at the end of the Tuesday titling. His runner-up and main rival, Luciano Randrianantoandro of Acacia, reigning Analamanga champion, is positioned at the top of group B. And Lino Razafindralambo and Riva Rakotoarisoa are respectively at the top of groups C and D.

In the 1st ladies series, the four favorites at the head of the groups are the young reigning champion, Ranto Océane Rakotondrazaka from the CJST club who plays at home, Harena Dimbiarilanitra, Santatra Raharijaona and Tiana Ratsimbazafy. The first day yesterday was dedicated to the elimination rounds for veterans over 40, 50 and 60 years old, juniors, cadets, juniors, juniors and chicks. The final phases will all take place on Friday.

Serge Rasanda