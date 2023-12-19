TABLE TENNIS – WTT FEEDER BIELLA

First conclusive test. The African champions in men’s doubles in Tunisia in September, Fabio Rakotoarimanana and Antoine Razafinarivo did not disappoint in their first participation in the WTT Feeder Biella from December 12 to 17 in Italy. The flag bearers from Madagascar and the African continent won the bronze medal at this world-class tournament. They failed in the semi-finals against the French team aligning Esteban Dorr and Florian Bourrassaud with a score of 3 to 0.

The Malagasy duo held out again in the first set, 10/12 before losing the last two sets in one direction 3/11 1/11. Back to back, Fabio and Antoine won at the end of the suspense in the quarter-finals by 3 to 2 against the Italians Matteo Mutti and Pinto (11/5 11/6 6/11 9/11 11/7).

In the group stage, the East African champion and his runner-up defeated the Danish team made up of Andersen and Thor Christensen by 3 to 1 (11/8 12/14 11/7 11/9). The team from the Big Island also defeated the Greek team by 3 to 1 (11/4 11/8 6/11 11/7). Antoine Razafinarivo and Fabio Rakotoarimanana were the African representatives who were able to perform the best at this international competition. This served as a preview of the world team championship which will take place in Busan, South Korea, in February.

Serge Rasanda