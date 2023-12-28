TAEKWONDO – ANALAMANGA – Franck Rakotomanana reconduit

Franck Tiana Rakotomanana

Big victory. The outgoing president of the Analamanga taekwondo league, Franck Tiana Rakotomanana, is re-elected for a second term. Two candidates were in the running during the elective general assembly which took place yesterday in Andravoahangy. Previously, the general assembly approved the reports for the 2022-2023 financial year and took the discharge vote.

Franck Tiana Rakotomanana won four votes to one, that of his outgoing vice-president, Herinirina Jocelyn Rasolofo. The five sections affiliated with the league, namely Antananarivo-renivohitra, Atsimondrano, Avaradrano, Ambohidratrimo and Manjakandriana, were all represented in the ballot. “During the next term, I will make improvements in terms of management, with the aim of promoting discipline even better,” confides President Franck Rakotomanana.

The re-elected president must constitute his team, that is to say the members of the executive committee, within two weeks at the latest. “I am going to keep part of my old team and I am also calling on each section to nominate me and present a person to represent them (…) We are going to help the clubs regularize their respective files,” he underlines . The league plans to organize at least two competitions during the year, the Analamanga Open during the first half of the year then the Analamanga Championship around September. For the Taekwondo Federation, the election of the president is scheduled for the end of January.

Serge Rasanda

Also Read:  WFF U13 TOURNAMENT - Yfomac 2 lifts the trophy

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

This age-old infusion (and number 1 in France) would be the absolute grandmother’s remedy for coughs and sore throats
This age-old infusion (and number 1 in France) would be the absolute grandmother’s remedy for coughs and sore throats
Posted on
“Disposable diaper recycling” is backed by the government and growing social interest | Special Feature – Stock Tan News
“Disposable diaper recycling” is backed by the government and growing social interest | Special Feature – Stock Tan News
Posted on
The Chinese dragon has landed, and it doesn’t look so scary from down here
The Chinese dragon has landed, and it doesn’t look so scary from down here
Posted on
Peak gasoline demand turns out to be a mirage
Peak gasoline demand turns out to be a mirage
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News