TAEKWONDO – ANALAMANGA – Franck Rakotomanana reconduit

Franck Tiana Rakotomanana

Big victory. The outgoing president of the Analamanga taekwondo league, Franck Tiana Rakotomanana, is re-elected for a second term. Two candidates were in the running during the elective general assembly which took place yesterday in Andravoahangy. Previously, the general assembly approved the reports for the 2022-2023 financial year and took the discharge vote.

Franck Tiana Rakotomanana won four votes to one, that of his outgoing vice-president, Herinirina Jocelyn Rasolofo. The five sections affiliated with the league, namely Antananarivo-renivohitra, Atsimondrano, Avaradrano, Ambohidratrimo and Manjakandriana, were all represented in the ballot. “During the next term, I will make improvements in terms of management, with the aim of promoting discipline even better,” confides President Franck Rakotomanana.

The re-elected president must constitute his team, that is to say the members of the executive committee, within two weeks at the latest. “I am going to keep part of my old team and I am also calling on each section to nominate me and present a person to represent them (…) We are going to help the clubs regularize their respective files,” he underlines . The league plans to organize at least two competitions during the year, the Analamanga Open during the first half of the year then the Analamanga Championship around September. For the Taekwondo Federation, the election of the president is scheduled for the end of January.

Serge Rasanda