TAEKWONDO ITF – COUPE CHOI HONG HI

Reunion and end-of-year show yesterday, at the Aska dojo at 67ha.

One-day marathon competition. Madagascar ITF Union, created in 2018, organizes every year, before the end of the year, the National Cup in tribute to General Choi Hong Hi, founder of ITF taekwondo (International taekwondo federation).

The second edition held yesterday, at the Aska dojo in 67 Ha, was marked by a considerable increase in the number of participants of almost 100%. The inaugural edition in Ambatolampy had only around fifty participants, while this second celebration saw the participation of almost a hundred participants. Three regions were represented there, namely Analamanga, Vakinankaratra and Bongolava.

It was an opportunity for reunions for practitioners of the discipline coming from different regions. They competed against each other in convivial combat or “matsogi” in the categories of less than 21kg to 74kg, in addition to tul (kata) events of different grades. “We pay tribute, each year, to the founder of taekwondo, by organizing this national competition which bears his name. The objective is to revitalize existing practitioners and clubs,” underlines Njiva Manankasina Ratahirintsoa, ​​president of the Madagascar ITF Union, holder of the 5th dan grade.

“In addition to competitions, we prioritize, during the season, training and refresher courses on refereeing and basic techniques, because taekwondo is constantly evolving,” he adds. “Apart from the sporting side, as an association we will now undertake social actions, among other things in the education and literacy of practitioners from rural areas,” he concludes his explanation.

Serge Rasanda