TAEKWONDO – JO QUALIFICATION – Three fighters competing in Dakar

The three selected TQO continue their preparation daily.

In search of his first Olympic ticket. The Malagasy Taekwondo Federation has revealed the names of the three national flag bearers at the Olympic qualifying tournament. This will take place on February 10 and 11 in Dakar, Senegal.

The three selected out of the seven preselected are, in this case, the best fighter of the Korean Ambassador’s Cup, Nerson Mampionona Njakarimanana from the ATF club of Atsinanana. This reigning Madagascar champion was recently a gold medalist at the Island Games in the 58kg category. The second, Bradley Rasolohery from the Sonrang club entered in the -68kg category, also won the gold medal at the Island Games. And the only girl in the selection is the -49kg national champion, Flore Razafindrabe, JIOI silver medalist.

“These selected people went through the test match at the beginning of December. They have the potential to compete with fighters from the continent and defend the national colors at this qualifying tournament,” assures the national technical director, Rivo Rakotobe. The three selected continue their daily grouping at the Sonrang dojo in Andavamamba.

Only the champions by category will qualify for the Paris Olympic Games at the end of July. “Our file has already been submitted to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and we are awaiting its reaction,” specifies the first technical manager of the discipline, two weeks before the event. The delegation will be led by the DTN, accompanied by two coaches.

Serge Rasanda

