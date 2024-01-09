TAEKWONDO – JO QUALIFICATIONS – Seventeen preselected prepare for the Dakar tournament

The Malagasy Taekwondo Federation hopes, for the first time, to qualify at least one athlete for the next Olympic Games in Paris. The national body was keen, on Sunday, to organize a pre-selection test tournament in Nanisana, the former regrouping site for the 2023 Island Games. The winners, finalists and best third-place finishers in each category were selected to follow the regrouping which will begin today. Seventeen preselected – ten boys and seven girls – will prepare every day, from 4 p.m., at the Andavamamba dojang.

“The Federation plans to field two boys and two girls, or even more depending on the budget, in the continental qualifying tournament which will take place on February 10 and 11 in Dakar, Senegal. The list of those selected will be revealed in two weeks,” confides Narinja Ramanantsoa, ​​one of the national coaches.

Three of the ten preselected are in the -58kg category, in this case the JIOI gold medalist, Nerson from the ATF club of Atsinanana and teammate of Ronaldo, and the third, Jarry from TKD Choc. In the -68kg, there is the undeniable national champion, Bradley du Sonrang, his runner-up Birinod du Tigre d’Antsirabe, and Luciano du Chinjok. In the heavyweight category, the technical staff selected Jordan from Escapara and Odilon from ATF, in the -80kg category. The preselected over 80kg are Ando du Sparkle SabNam and Larkam du Lion.

On the girls’ -49kg side, Tsiky du Sonrang surprised her teammate Fenitra in the final and Volatiana du Lion occupies third place. In the -57kg category, there is Sahondra du Sonrang, Nathalie du Tigre d’Antsirabe and Florentine du Lion. Without an opponent, Estelle from 3FB Fianarantsoa was automatically selected. These preselected candidates therefore have two weeks to show what they have in their stomach.

Serge Rasanda