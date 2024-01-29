TAEKWONDO – MASTERS 2 – Liva Rabeson on the roof of France

Liva Rabeson climbed to the top of the podium in the masters 2 category

Second podium. Lyon expatriate Liva Rabeson won the gold medal in the national criterium, the equivalent of the French Masters 2 championship, age category between 34 and 39 years old on Saturday at the Gerland sports center in Lyon. Liva won in the final by 2 to 0 against Marc-Alexandre Baronne of Taekwondo Fight Echirollois of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes league.

In the semi-final, he defeated Jean Baptiste Rigaut by 2 to 1, from the same club as the finalist, after having dismissed Edouart Frappat of the ASBTP of the Paca league in the quarterfinals. “Everything was fine in the quarters, I just avoided injuries. The semi-final was more and more intense, we were back to back but I was superior tactically and especially in round management. And the final was the toughest because my opponent, like me, wanted to win the title. The strategy I opted for was perhaps more effective,” says Liva Rabeson.

Eight fighters competed in his category. This former taekwondo player from the Aatkd club has been playing in France since 2021 at the Académie Grand Lyon Top5 club, the Top1 in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. He has already won the bronze medal at the Critérium national in the same age category but in the -80kg Olympic weight category in 2022 at Paris 93 Montreuil. “Due to the inadequacy of my preparation, I was upgraded because I was 1,300 kg overweight,” he explained. As for his career in the country, Liva Rabeson was part of the members of the national team, multiple champion of Madagascar and gold medalist of the Island Games in 2007. He was a national (2009-2014) and continental (2012) referee as well as coach of the national team from 2014 to 2016. He is the founder of the Chinjok club in 2019. “I will continue and intensify my training in order to later reach the European level,” launched Liva Rabeson as a challenge.

Serge Rasanda

