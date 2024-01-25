Taghi’s archrival arrested in Spain | Domestic

#Taghis #archrival #arrested #Spain #Domestic

MARBELLA – The Spanish police have arrested Ridouan Taghi’s arch-rival, the Dutch Moroccan Karim B., alias Taxi, in Marbella. He is considered one of the leaders of the Mocro mafia.

Karim B., whose brother Samir B., alias Scarface, was liquidated in Spain in 2014, had to fear from several sides. PGP conversations showed that the murder gang of Taghi, Rico the Chilean and Raffaele Imperiale were fanatically hunting B.. They consider him an archrival and planned an attack.

According to the judiciary, they jointly targeted Karim. Imperiale, who would later defect to the Italian justice system, forwarded the locations where Karim would exercise four times a week and then have something to eat at the bar. It was the opportune moment to kill him, the criminals messaged each other via PGP telephones, according to the justice department.

(Text continues below photo)

© National Police

Drug gang

In the meantime, since 2018, the Spanish police have also been serious about Karim B., who is considered the successor leader of a drug gang involved in importing coke and money laundering. The gang operates from Malaga, Barcelona, ​​Melilla and Marbella. Consignments of coke were also transported to other countries, including the Netherlands.

The action against B. is in the news in Spain. In addition to the Dutchman, five more suspects were arrested. Movable and immovable property worth fifty million euros has been seized. According to justice in Spain, the criminals used underground banking according to the Hawalla system to pay for coke transports. This is a financial system outside regular financial institutions to conceal the origin of the money.

The murder of Scarface – the brother of the now arrested Karim B. – in 2014 led to several fierce outbreaks of violence between his accomplices and Ridouan Taghi’s group in the following years. The feud between the two groups continues to this day.

