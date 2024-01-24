Taitung man braved the low temperature to catch lobster and was found to have nearly 20 kilograms of aquatic products released to the conservation area on the spot | Society | CTWANT

#Taitung #man #braved #temperature #catch #lobster #kilograms #aquatic #products #released #conservation #area #spot #Society #CTWANT

The 13th Coast Patrol Brigade cracked down on illegal fishing cases in the Toyama Fishing Protection Zone and found a man on the spot illegally fishing for lobsters, conches and other aquatic products in the area. (Picture/Screen flip)

Cold air has been blanketing Taiwan in recent days, but in Taitung, there was still a man who was not afraid of the low temperature. On the evening of the 22nd, he went to the Fushan Fishing Reserve, which was listed as a “no fishing zone”, to illegally catch lobsters, conches and other aquatic products. After being informed of the ambush, the patrol officers came to arrest the man when he was returning at about 4 a.m. on the 23rd. They seized fishing nets and nearly 20 kilograms of various aquatic products on the spot. Currently, the patrol officers have released the illegally caught aquatic products. In the conservation area, the man was sent to the Taitung County Government for punishment for violating the Fisheries Law.

It is reported that the temperature along the coast of Taitung has reached 10 degrees in recent days. However, the man still braved the low temperature and went to the Fushan Fishery Resource Conservation Area in Beinan Township, Taitung County late at night on the 22nd, and ignored him on the spot. It is stipulated that it is illegal to catch various types of aquatic products with personal nets prepared in advance. When other people saw this, they quickly notified the coast patrol officers to investigate.

After receiving the report, the 13th Coast Guard Brigade immediately dispatched personnel to conduct ambush surveillance with thermal imaging cameras on the shore. After 6 hours of observation by patrol forces, a man was discovered at about 4 a.m. returning to the shore. After the coast patrol officers came forward to seize the goods, they seized 74 wild salamander snails, 5 bell snails, 3 lobsters, 1 small octopus, 6 crabs, 3 bean larvae, large fish pickers and other aquatic products, as well as 1 human net. Tool.

Coast patrol officers also pointed out that it was initially estimated that the total weight of the aquatic products illegally collected by the man was about 20 kilograms. After the coast patrol officers counted the above-mentioned various aquatic products, they immediately returned the organisms to the conservation area. At the same time, the coast patrol team also The man was sent to the Taitung County Government for punishment for violating the Fisheries Law.

After investigation, the Toyama Fishing Reserve has now become a popular tourist attraction on the eastern coast. It was listed as a no-fishing area in 2005 due to severe ecological damage caused by overfishing in the early years, and became the Toyama Fishery Resources Conservation Area. After many years, Thanks to the hard work of countless people, the restoration has been successful and the ecology is rich. However, illegal fishing has now occurred, which the local volunteers called abominable.

Bai Bohong, deputy captain of the 13th Coast Patrol Team of the Eastern Division of the Coast Guard, said that the Toyama Fishery Resources Conservation Zone announced a ban on harvesting of wild aquatic animals and plants 19 years ago. Any illegal harvesting will violate the provisions of the Fisheries Law and may be punished with the maximum penalty. The fine of 150,000 yuan is suspended, and the public is reminded not to test the law. If the public finds illegal activities on the coast, they can call the 118 toll-free service hotline of the Coast Guard at any time.