Taiwanese and Hong Kong people stood silently on the streets on Christmas Eve to support Jimmy Lai and Zou Xingtong | Cross-Strait | Central News Agency CNA

2023/12/24 20:01 (updated at 12/24 22:02)

Hong Kong people in Taiwan launched the “Christmas Eve Silent Station Action in Hong Kong” at Exit 6 of the MRT Ximen Station on the evening of the 24th to support Next Media founder Jimmy Lai and former stake chairman Zou Xingtong, who were accused of violating Hong Kong’s national security law. All walks of life are paying attention to the situation in Hong Kong.Photo by Central News Agency reporter Li Yawen on December 24, 112

(Central News Agency reporter Li Yawen, Taipei, 24th) Hong Kong people in Taiwan launched the “Christmas Eve Hong Kong Silent Station Operation” at Exit 6 of the MRT Ximen Station tonight to support Jimmy Lai, the founder of Next Media and the former Zou Xingtong, vice chairman of the stake association, called on all walks of life to pay attention to the situation in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong people in Taiwan launched the “Christmas Eve Hong Kong Silent Stand Operation” at Exit 6 of Ximen MRT Station at 6:30 tonight to support Chou Xingtong and Jimmy Lai, who are on remand on charges related to Hong Kong’s national security law. There is a brief announcement every 15 minutes. People in Taiwan and Hong Kong hope that all walks of life will pay attention to the situation in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Border Town Youth Secretary-General Feng Zhaotian said in a brief speech that tonight is Christmas Eve, and the situation in Hong Kong is not safe. Hong Kong is currently in a difficult situation, but we must still maintain hope and believe that there will always be light in the darkness; we hope that all walks of life can pay attention to Hong Kong , support Hong Kong.

He said that Jimmy Lai was charged with violating Hong Kong’s national security law and conspiring to collude with foreign forces, and Zou Xingtong was charged with violating Hong Kong’s national security law and inciting subversion of state power, and called on all walks of life to pay attention to relevant developments.

He said that Ximending is a place that many Hong Kong people visit, and it was also the place where Hong Kong people often held solidarity actions during the “Anti-Extradition” movement in 2019. These various solidarity actions are no longer possible in Hong Kong now, but they are still We need to let the people of Hong Kong know that overseas countries continue to pay attention to and support Hong Kong.

Feng Zhaotian and other participants held placards and stood in the open space at Exit 6 of Ximen Station of the MRT. Except for brief lectures every 15 minutes, they remained quiet and did not speak. When some people passed by, they raised their clenched fists and shouted, ” Come on” to express support. (Editor: Tang Peijun) 1121224

