Taiwanese dentist Shi Shuhua donated 1.24 million to help the Noto earthquake disaster. Japanese media praised: Miracle Doctor | Life | Sanli News Network SETN.COM

Reporter Zhuang Qijun/Comprehensive Report

▲Shi Shuhua’s donation receipt. (Picture/Reprinted from Facebook’s “Cult Leader Shi Yisen”)

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit Japan’s Noto Peninsula on January 1 this year, causing serious casualties and damage. Taiwan immediately mobilized donations. After donating 60 million yen on behalf of the government on the 4th, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a press conference yesterday (26th). The meeting announced that it would donate a total of more than NT$540 million in private donations from China, equivalent to more than 2.5 billion yen, to Japan’s post-disaster reconstruction, hoping to take practical actions to help people in the disaster area overcome the difficulties as soon as possible. The well-known dentist Shi Shuhua also donated NT$1.24 million in his own name in January, which attracted the attention of the Japanese media. The report was titled “Taiwan’s ‘Miracle Doctor’ Shi Shuhua Donated to the Noto Peninsula Earthquake” and thanked Shi Shuhua’s good deeds.

▲Japanese media reports. (Picture/reproduced from BIGLOBE)

After the earthquake on the Noto Peninsula, more than 134,000 donations poured in from January 5 to the 19th when the special account was closed, and more than NT$540 million was received, equivalent to more than 2.5 billion yen. Shi Shuhua posted a remittance receipt of NT$1.24 million on Facebook on January 13. He mentioned that when Japanese friends in Taiwan needed help, the first batch of 1.24 million doses of AZ vaccine was sent to Taiwan. He laughed at himself on the day of the remittance. I hit my head in the morning and had a concussion. Thinking that he had been busy campaigning and working with patients recently, he still had no time to help. In the afternoon, he went to the bank during a break in consultations and donated 1.24 million. He thanked his Japanese friends and wished them all the best.

▲Shi Shuhua’s statement on Facebook. (Picture/Reprinted from Facebook’s “Cult Leader Shi Yisen”)

The day before yesterday, the Japanese media PR TIMES reported the real-time news of Shi Shuhua’s donation, with the theme of Taiwan’s “miracle doctor” Shi Shuhua’s donation for the Noto Peninsula earthquake. It was mentioned that Shi Shuhua is famous for his unique long gray hair and exquisite black jack cosplay. He is Taiwan’s “miracle doctor” Famous internet celebrity. He also explained that he is not only a dentist, but also a person who actively participates in international public affairs and charity. It also operates a number of businesses, including e-commerce companies.

▲Shi Shuhua is proud that his cosplay of “Dr. Black Jack” was certified by Japanese media. (Picture/Reprinted from Facebook’s “Cult Leader Shi Yisen”)

The report pointed out that during the 2023 Ukrainian war, Dr. Shi Shuhua also donated three medical vehicles, dental chairs and a large amount of relief supplies, as well as more than NT$1 million in war aid. He is also committed to international and domestic charities in Taiwan. It also shows that Shi Shuhua uses the profits of the e-commerce platform he operates for charity. When asked about his support for the Noto Peninsula earthquake, he told the media: “This is my It’s what Taiwanese people should do.”

Shi Shuhua posted this report on his personal Facebook late last night. He said that he donated 1.24 million to Japan’s Noto disaster relief, but because it happened to be during the election period, there was no news report in the Taiwanese media. Later, he stated on his fan page that the Japanese media reported on his good deeds, and was very satisfied with the pictures chosen by the Japanese media. He boasted, “The photos are really well chosen!” and he was also very proud of his cosplay as “Dr. Black Jack.” The appearance was certified by Japanese media. In the end, Shi Shuhua also joked: “The photos are so handsome. It seems that I have to go to Japan next month to teach them a lesson with Japanese currency!”.