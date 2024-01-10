Taiwan’s election is about to take place. The US State Department urges Beijing to stop exerting pressure on Taiwan | Politics | Central News Agency CNA

#Taiwans #election #place #State #Department #urges #Beijing #stop #exerting #pressure #Taiwan #Politics #Central #News #Agency #CNA

2024/1/9 05:11 (updated at 1/9 10:11)

Taiwan is about to hold presidential and legislative elections on January 13. The U.S. State Department has expressed its opposition to outside “interference or malicious influence” in Taiwan’s elections. (CNA file photo)

(Central News Agency, Washington, 8th, Comprehensive Foreign News Report) Taiwan is about to hold presidential and legislative elections on January 13. The U.S. State Department has expressed its opposition to outside “interference or malicious influence” in Taiwan’s election and urges China to stop its military, diplomatic and economic sanctions on Taiwan. pressure.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department told Voice of America (VOA) today: “We urge the Beijing authorities to cease military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan, which fundamentally runs counter to the goals of peace and stability.”

“We have full confidence in Taiwan’s democratic process and believe Taiwanese voters should choose their next leader without outside interference,” a State Department spokesman said.

Washington’s tough rhetoric comes as China steps up its intimidation campaign ahead of Taiwan’s election, deploying military aircraft and warships around the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense pointed out on the 6th that China’s airborne balloons have crossed the central line of the Taiwan Strait and passed over Taiwan for many consecutive days. The main purpose of this move is gray zone intrusion and an attempt to use cognitive operations to affect public morale.

A spokesman for the U.S. State Department also said: “Beijing’s continued provocative actions in the Taiwan Strait demonstrate their attempt to unilaterally change the status quo that has maintained global peace and stability for decades.” (Translator: Chen Yanjun) 1130109

Central News Agency “First-hand News” app

The text, pictures and videos on this website may not be reproduced, publicly broadcast or publicly transmitted and used without authorization.