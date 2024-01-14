Take a look at the radical IONIQ 5 N NPX1, a Hyundai concept designed to compete

#radical #IONIQ #NPX1 #Hyundai #concept #designed #compete

Hyundai revealed a radical prototype called the IONIQ 5 N NPX1, a concept equipped with components from N Performance Parts, at the 2024 Tokyo Motor Show.

The NPX1 is the first prototype from N Performance Parts based on the award-winning HYUNDAI IONIQ 5 high-performance electric car. With it, the brand plans to improve the experience of using high-performance electric vehicles with N Performance Parts, which originally started in 2019 and continues to develop high-quality performance parts for Hyundai customers.

Continuing with internal combustion engine vehicles such as the i30 N and i20 N, Hyundai N plans to offer specialized high-performance components for all-electric N models, including the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N.

The NPX1 prototype features a series of enhancements specific to the N vehicle range that will be available to purchase from an N Performance parts catalog soon. This includes a carbon front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, rear wing spoiler, hybrid carbon alloy wheels, high-performance brake pads and lowering springs. The interior of the prototype is further enriched with alcantara lining and sports seats.

In 2024, Hyundai Motor Company will take a step forward as a leader in the development of new high-performance components suited to the era of high-performance electric vehicles, as demonstrated by the NPX1 prototype. Not limited to tuning parts, we are also developing software customization such as sound and vehicle calibration through OTA (“Over the Air”) updates, which will open up a completely new category of vehicle customization. EV for an exciting future that lies ahead for all high performance enthusiasts.

N Performance Parts prototype parts applied to the NPX1 concept model will be developed for production in preparation for commercialization in 2024. Starting with the IONIQ 5 N, Hyundai N will expand the availability of N Performance Parts products to all N models.