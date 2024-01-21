Take a stand and fight for Congressional leadership!Fu Kunqi promised to “complete parliamentary reform within 18 months” and Hanguo Yu responded in 4 words

#stand #fight #Congressional #leadershipFu #Kunqi #promised #complete #parliamentary #reform #months #Hanguo #responded #words

In the battle for the leadership of the Legislative Yuan, the Kuomintang launched Han Kuo-yu and Jiang Qichen to compete for the chairman and deputy president. In response to Fu Kunqi’s statement about seeking the leadership of the Congress, Han Kuo-yu said he had “no comment.”central news agency

(Ling Media/Comprehensive Report) The new legislative session of the Legislative Yuan will begin on February 1. The Kuomintang has launched Han Guoyu and Jiang Qichen to compete for the chairman and deputy president. However, legislator Fu Kunqi held a press conference in Hualien today (21st) to express his position on seeking the “leader of Congress”. He also issued proposals for parliamentary reform, promising to complete the Legislative Yuan’s hearing and investigation powers within 18 months. If he failed to do so, he would step down. Fu Kunqi also issued a warning to Han Guoyu and Jiang Qichen, who were interested in competing for the leadership of the deputy leader, asking them to Shared commitment. In this regard, Han Guoyu said that he “will not comment” on the actions of individual committee members. He originally accepted the first place without zoning in order to unite opposition legislators and supervise the Lai government.

Fu Kunqi held a “Congress Reform, Direct Showdown” press conference in Hualien this morning, emphasizing the fight for the leadership of the Legislative Yuan, and signed to strengthen the committee’s functions, fund transparency, enact the crime of contempt of Congress and congressional perjury, establish hearing and investigation powers, neutralize the president and deputy president, etc. Five major demands for parliamentary reform.

Fu Kunqi said that he does not hold any position, but hopes that parliamentary reform will be carried out immediately. This is the most important reason for him to run for parliamentary leader. If he has the opportunity to serve as parliamentary leader, he will not implement the right to hearing, investigation power, Sunshine Act and other laws within 18 months. In response to public expectations, he will resign as leader. He also signed a letter of commitment on the spot.

Fu Kunqi also said that no matter who is going to be the leader of Congress, he must promise to complete the reform of Congress within 18 months, let Congress stand in the sun, and let the country no longer have shortcomings.

Fu Kunqi’s statement today that he will fight for the “leader of Congress” is seen as an attempt to force the “Han Jiang Pei” to retreat. The Business Women’s Association of the Republic of China, former legislator Cai Ling, and the former chairman of the Kuomintang Taichung City Party Headquarters Lin Minlin invited the central legislators to have a dinner. Hanguo Yu arrived at around 12:30 noon, and was regarded as going to build consensus and win support. In response to Fu Kunqi’s actions, Han Guoyu said that he would not comment on the actions of individual committee members.

Hanguo-yu emphasized that he accepted the KMT’s first place without zoning because he saw that the DPP’s corruption was too serious. Therefore, he hoped that the number of opposition legislators could be increased and he would do his best to ensure that the KMT had as many legislators as possible. He hoped that in the future The government led by Lai Qingde can discover and correct evil with conscience, but it is still unclear whether the Lai government can govern with integrity in the next four years. Therefore, it is very important for the opposition legislators to unite and form strong supervision capabilities.

Jiang Qichen said that there will be no disagreements among KMT legislators. The role of the President and Vice President of the Legislative Yuan between the Legislative Yuan and the Executive Yuan is very important. In the past eight years, people have been full of doubts about how to effectively supervise the government. “So we are running as partners for the President and Vice President. The president hopes to use the power of cooperation with the opposition to supervise the current ruling party. Although the current ruling party does not have a majority in the Legislative Yuan, the president has great power. How to exert the power of supervision is also the expectation of the people. This is what we are running for. For important goals, we will fight side by side and work hard together.”

Kuomintang Chairman Zhu Lilun attended the Miaoli County Thanksgiving Tea Party today. In an interview with the media before the meeting, he said that he respects the independence of the party group. He believes that the “Hanjiang Pei” will go all out, and also believes that they will all be united in the end. The Kuomintang will definitely insist on being clean. , right and proper, and the group comes in and the group goes out. The media asked whether they would cooperate with the People’s Party in the battle for the vice-president of the Legislative Yuan. In this regard, Zhu Lilun said that the Kuomintang still maintains sincerity and space, but its position of innocence and legitimacy remains unchanged.

