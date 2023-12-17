Take advantage of a €500 reduction on this MSI Thin GF63 Gaming Laptop PC: a bargain before Christmas

#advantage #reduction #MSI #Thin #GF63 #Gaming #Laptop #bargain #Christmas

It’s Christmas before time on Cdiscount with this incredible offer on the MSI Thin GF63 Gaming Laptop PC, the price of which has dropped by €500. Very good news for gaming enthusiasts before the holidays.

Before Christmas, Cdiscount is selling off this MSI GF63 Thin 12VE-062XFR Gaming Laptop PC at an exceptional price of only €799.99 while its usual price is €1,299.99. This advantageous offer comes with an exclusive bonus: take advantage of McAfee Total Protection offered for 1 year for a secure gaming experience. Let’s discover together the characteristics of this gaming PC which combines performance and advantages.

A gaming laptop with breathtaking performance

The MSI GF63 Thin 12VE-062XFR gaming laptop PC offers you an immersive experience with its 15.6-inch screen in Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080). Equipped with 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD, it guarantees exceptional performance. Equipped with an NVIDIA® graphics card and a 12th generation Intel® Core™ processor with 8 cores and a Turbo frequency of up to 4.6 GHz, this PC offers optimal performance for gaming, productivity and multitasking.

Ray tracing technology ensures realistic cinematic rendering by simulating light and behavior. With a thin-edged screen offering a refresh rate of 144 Hz, this lightweight machine (1.86 kg) offers exceptional precision and speed for an incomparable gaming experience.

A laptop that meets the demands of gamers

The backlit keyboard in shades of red of the MSI GF63 Thin 12VE-062XFR combines robustness and responsiveness to perfectly meet the expectations of gamers. Offering total audio immersion, this gaming PC incorporates the Hi-Res standard for a sound experience of exceptional fidelity, supported by two superior quality speakers. Personalize your gaming experience by adjusting settings using the dedicated software, providing complete control over your PC. Enjoy a fast and smooth connection online thanks to Wi-Fi 6 AX201, ensuring smooth communications during your online gaming sessions.

MSI GF63 Thin 12VE-062XFR: a high-end gaming computer at a knockdown price

Available for less than €800 on Cdiscount, this laptop is a great gift idea for the end-of-year holidays. Thanks to its exceptional performance, it will undoubtedly delight gamers and fans of PC video games. So take advantage of this superb discount without further delay to start preparing your Christmas gifts.

