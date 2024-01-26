Take advantage of the 5 best flash sales for today on Amazon!

#advantage #flash #sales #today #Amazon

This content is not available in this configuration.

Find out here.

This Philips Air Fryer goes to €99 instead of €190 on Amazon, don’t miss this opportunity during the sales!

Like in the cinema: the video projector

Video projector ©Amazon

The Y9 4K projector stands out with its built-in video features such as Netflix and Prime Video, accessible with a simple click of the remote control. Eliminating the need to mirror the phone screen and discarding any copyright restrictions, this device provides a smooth user experience. Featuring HDMI and USB ports, this portable projector can also easily connect to devices such as your computer, PS5, or USB devices. The benefits don’t stop there, as the Y9 4K delivers an immersive sound experience thanks to its built-in dual speakers that reproduce every audio nuance with precision. Authentic sound is ideal for movies, games and parties. With Bluetooth 5.2, you can also pair wireless soundbars, earphones and headsets to optimize your listening experience, although Bluetooth connection with a smartphone is not supported. In short, the Y9 4K projector offers exceptional versatility, combining integrated video features with immersive sound quality, making it a remarkable choice for home entertainment enthusiasts.

This content is not available in this configuration.

Find out here.

For all gamers: the gaming chair

Gaming chair ©Amazon

Sit comfortably in the luxuriously padded gaming chair, imbued with a pleasant feeling of PU caressing your skin. Breathable fabrics add a layer of comfort to this stylish gaming chair, while its S-shaped back guarantees optimal support for your lumbar spine and neck, providing an ergonomic experience while maintaining the well-being of your back .

This content is not available in this configuration.

Find out here.

A game full of investigations: Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express on PS5

Agatha Christie PS5 game ©Amazon

Carry out investigations like a detective with this game from the film “Murder on the Orient Express” by Agatha Christie. Find the culprit by being in the shoes of Hercule Poirot. Deluge edition, this pack includes the game, a bookmark, an artbook and the film’s soundtrack.

This content is not available in this configuration.

Find out here.

To organize your week: the weekly diary

Weekly diary ©Amazon

The horizontal view weekly planner offers a unique perspective on time management, allowing natural organization with dedicated spaces to specify schedules. This multilingual companion offers extensive functionality, including information on public holidays in a range of countries such as Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Switzerland, Chile, Germany, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Sweden, Ukraine, and UNITED STATES. Beyond this function, the calendar includes a wealth of content, encompassing international holidays, seasonal changes, the beginnings of Chinese, Muslim, Orthodox and Hebrew new years. In addition, it offers sections dedicated to personal data, schedules, calendars, annual plan, date reminders, country codes, time zone map, sizes and measurements, notes, as well as to contacts with specific sheets for telephone numbers, addresses and emails. A complete tool for effective time management and personal organization.

This content is not available in this configuration.

Find out here.

For detox: food supplements

Detox food supplements ©Amazon

Nutralie’s Detox food supplement is positioned as a powerful ally in the elimination of toxins, offering a 100% vegan formula focused on liver purification. By highlighting ingredients such as artichoke, black radish, blackcurrant, dandelion, papaya extract, rosehip, nettle, fennel seeds, and horse chestnut, the Detox from Nutralie aims to promote normal lipid metabolism thanks to the presence of choline. The latter, combined with choline bitartrate, as well as vitamins B6 and B1, helps maintain normal liver function, providing a comprehensive approach to detoxify the colon, intestines and liver.

This content is not available in this configuration.

Find out here.

The five best sales for running enthusiasts at Decathlon