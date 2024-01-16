Take care.. Be careful not to leave a spoon inside the cheese container for this reason

#care. #careful #leave #spoon #cheese #container #reason

Many people leave the spoon in the cheese container in the refrigerator, as this is a common habit in most homes. We often use the spoon to remove the cheese from the container, then leave the spoon in the container to reuse it again. In this context, the veterinarian and head of the department explained Veterinary guidance at the Martyrs Center in Menoufia, Dr. Samah Nouh, explained the seriousness of this act, and the catastrophic health damage that results from leaving the spoon in the cheese container.

Leave the spoon in the cheese container

“Samah” said in an awareness post on her official page on the social networking site Facebook: “Do not leave the spoon in the cheese box, as it is vulnerable all the time to the possibility of rotting or spoiling the contents of the cheese,” explaining that the spoon makes the cheese vulnerable all the time to the possibility of rotting or spoiling occurring. For the contents of the package, in addition, it causes the surface of the cheese to become dry as a result of opening the package and exposing it to air currents, as well as by closing and opening the door many times throughout the day and hot air currents entering, even for seconds.

She pointed out that this causes the cheese to rot. Because the presence of lactic acid inhibits the growth and reproduction of many microbes, and maintains the soft consistency of the cheese for a long time.

Harmful effects of leaving a spoon in a cheese container

In the same context, “Samah” added that the spoon is made of elements, whether stainless or aluminium. The aluminum element has a negative effect on the nervous system, Alzheimer’s, or other spoons made of various metals, as they affect the taste and smell of the cheese due to some interactions occurring between it and The contents of cheese, such as calcium and casein, are cheese made from whole milk. Therefore, it is best to close the container well and use a clean spoon every time.