Take care of each other and nature, is Charles’ Christmas message

#care #nature #Charles #Christmas #message

Charles ahead of his Christmas speech, which was delivered at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.Image AFP

“In my life I have been pleased to see,” Charles said, standing next to a Christmas tree, “that there is a growing awareness that we must protect the earth and see the natural world as the home we all share.” It was his second Christmas speech as king.

The eight-minute Christmas speech started as usual with the national anthem, played by members of the royal guard on the steps of Buckingham Palace. Charles praised compatriots who selflessly helped those in need of help, pointing, among other things, to the reception of Ukrainian refugees in British households. He said he was pleased that many volunteers had been given a place in Westminster Abbey for his coronation last May.

In his speech, Charles, the head of the Anglican state church, stayed close to the Christmas story. For example, he pointed out the help that Mary and Joseph received from strangers. For inspiration, he pointed to the simple existence of the shepherds who received the message of hope from the angels in the Christmas story. This brought him to the need to deal wisely with the world that has been given to us, ‘for our children’s children’. Charles has been advocating for sustainability and environmental conservation all his life.

He also said he prayed for peace in the Middle East, bearing in mind Jesus’ message that you should not do to others what you would not want to experience yourself. In the last two minutes of the Christmas message, a children’s choir from Bexley, South London, sang the Christmas carol While shepherds watched their flocks, while images of members of the British royal family helping volunteers were shown. He wished everyone a peaceful Christmas, regardless of religion.

Also read