“Take him. He will score goals anywhere”

#score #goals

The English coach recalled when he saw the Swedish striker in action in the Championship.

Harry Redknapp, English coach, commented on his experience watching Viktor Gyokeres in the Coventry shirt last season.

On the BBC’s ‘Transfer Gossip Daily’ podcast, the historic British coach spoke about Chelsea’s alleged interest in the Sporting striker, recalling the good impressions he had upon seeing the Swede in action in the ‘Championship’.

“I saw him last year scoring goals for fun. We all thought: ‘what a goalscorer, what a finisher’ – and the clubs were on the fence, afraid to make decisions…”, Redknapp began by saying.

Regardless of English clubs’ hesitations in signing Gyokeres, the British coach had no doubts about the forward’s qualities, now at the service of the Lions.

“I immediately thought: ‘Yes, take him. He’s good enough; he’ll score goals anywhere; no, he really needs to go somewhere, even if they have to pay four times as much’. There’s a lot of talent there !”, he highlighted.

Also Read:  Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars updates, score, stream, teams, Big Bash Cricket, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Fleeing driver kills scooter rider
Fleeing driver kills scooter rider
Posted on
This week, a judge will consider the stabbing that cost the life of emergency worker Marit (26) from Stad – RTV Noord
This week, a judge will consider the stabbing that cost the life of emergency worker Marit (26) from Stad – RTV Noord
Posted on
In the middle of Monday January 22, 2024 – Puzzles
In the middle of Monday January 22, 2024 – Puzzles
Posted on
Carlos Zambrano participated in a wedding and was encouraged to dance huayno | VIDEO | Lima Alliance | SPORTS
Carlos Zambrano participated in a wedding and was encouraged to dance huayno | VIDEO | Lima Alliance | SPORTS
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News