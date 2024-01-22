“Take him. He will score goals anywhere”

#score #goals

The English coach recalled when he saw the Swedish striker in action in the Championship.

Harry Redknapp, English coach, commented on his experience watching Viktor Gyokeres in the Coventry shirt last season.

On the BBC’s ‘Transfer Gossip Daily’ podcast, the historic British coach spoke about Chelsea’s alleged interest in the Sporting striker, recalling the good impressions he had upon seeing the Swede in action in the ‘Championship’.

“I saw him last year scoring goals for fun. We all thought: ‘what a goalscorer, what a finisher’ – and the clubs were on the fence, afraid to make decisions…”, Redknapp began by saying.

Regardless of English clubs’ hesitations in signing Gyokeres, the British coach had no doubts about the forward’s qualities, now at the service of the Lions.

“I immediately thought: ‘Yes, take him. He’s good enough; he’ll score goals anywhere; no, he really needs to go somewhere, even if they have to pay four times as much’. There’s a lot of talent there !”, he highlighted.