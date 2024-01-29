Take note of this cod with cream recipe (approved by a nutritionist)

Do you live in a constant struggle to lose a few kilos, but every time you step on the scale the number doesn’t change and, therefore, you have an increasingly restrictive diet? You are doing everything wrong, dear reader. Take your belly off and indulge in this cod with cream. The recipe was written by nutritionist Ana Cláudia Fernandes.

Ingredients (for three to four people):
200 g diced potato
400 g pumpkin cut into cubes
1 dessert spoon of olive oil
1 chopped onion
100 g grated carrot
400 g of shredded and previously defrosted cod
100 ml of low-fat cream
150 g light Greek yogurt
Olive oil spray
Pepper
Sal
60 g béchamel sauce (optional)

Preparation method:
1- On a tray, place the potato and pumpkin.
2- Season with garlic, pepper, salt and olive oil spray.
3- Place in the oven for around 20 to 25 minutes at 180ºC.
4- In a frying pan, add the olive oil and sauté the onion and carrot.
5- Add the shredded cod, previously defrosted.
6- Mix, add the cream and natural yogurt. Then mix.
7- Then add the roasted potatoes and pumpkin and mix.
8- On a tray, distribute half of this mixture and put a little béchamel sauce on top.
9- Add the remaining mixture and the sauce as a topping. Season with pepper.
10- Place in the oven for about 10 minutes.

