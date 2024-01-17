Take on the new Ranked mode of Modern Warfare III with this loadout

#Ranked #mode #Modern #Warfare #III #loadout

On the evening of January 17, Modern Warfare III’s Ranked mode will start. Players have been waiting for a long time, it’s time to review our top picks.

17.01.2024 – On the evening of January 17, around 18:00 Hungarian time, the latest update of Warzone and Modern Warfare III will go live. We can talk about a mid-season package, so the community can expect more fresh content than average. The developers have already revealed some of them. This time, fans of Modern Warfare III are in favor, as in addition to new levels and game modes, we must not forget about the introduction of the Ranked mode. In the case of Warzone, the Covert Exfil function, which has been introduced in advance, is an example it doesn’t even arrive, so the development team must be particularly creative. Fortunately, nothing can interfere with MW III Ranked, so it might be worth looking at what weapons you should use for the first day’s battles. Fortunately, the CharlieINTEL his team came to our aid again this time so that the players could have an advantage from the zero minute.

The game modes start in 4v4 formation, as Friendly Fire will also be enabled, more >IDE< you can learn about the game modes and individual rewards by clicking:

CDL Search & Destroy: No respawn, 1.5 minute round time. Tracks: Highrise, Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, and Terminal.

No respawn, 1.5 minute round time. Tracks: Highrise, Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, and Terminal. CDL Hardpoint: 5 minute limit / 250 point limit, changing objective every 60 seconds. Tracks: Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, Sub Base and Terminal.

5 minute limit / 250 point limit, changing objective every 60 seconds. Tracks: Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, Sub Base and Terminal. CDL Control: 30 lives per team, 1.5 minute lap time, 3 lap victory limit. Tracks: Highrise, Invasion and Karachi.

Modern Warfare III Ranked loadout – Primary Weapons

Modern Warfare III’s meta is changing much more slowly than the Warzone meta. This is thanks to the constancy of the modes and the design of the tracks. In addition, the developers touch on individual weapons much less often and much less radically.

Right now it clearly is MCW the best AR weapon in Modern Warfare III. On most levels, this weapon will really shine. It is highly likely that the developers will not change this during Reloaded either, so it is worth equipping the beast with the following accessories:

Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider or T51R Billeted Brake

L4R Flash Hider or T51R Billeted Brake Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector or Mk. 3 Reflector

Slate Reflector or Mk. 3 Reflector Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop or XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop or XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Stock: RB Regal Heavy Stock

It can also be a great alternative for melee combat Rival-9. We are talking about a less flexible weapon, but with the right accessories it can be a great companion during Ranked matches:

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S

Purifier Muzzle Brake S Barrel: Rival-C Clearshot Barrel

Rival-C Clearshot Barrel Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock

MTZ Marauder Stock Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Secondary weapon

In this case, there are not many alternatives, the community and the experts are clearly a Rennett they lean towards. A truly devastating weapon in close combat, especially if players equip it with the following accessories:

Barrel: MLX Short Competition Barrel

MLX Short Competition Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector (optional)

Slate Reflector (optional) Rear Grip: EXF Eclipsor Grip

Crackers

Choosing the right Perks can also be a great question if the goal is to maximize our chances in Ranked mode. Fortunately, the CDL matches of the past few days have already answered this. Pro players prefer the following Perks:

Infantry Vest

Assault Gloves obsession Marksman Gloves

obsession Lightweight Boots obsession Covert Sneakers

obsession EOD Padding

So currently, the above weapons and Perks may be our best choices for Modern Warfare III Ranked mode. We can be sure that the meta may evolve in the coming weeks, but in the first days it is definitely worth building on the above suggestions based on the experiences of the Call of Duty League.