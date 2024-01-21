Taking care of your skin in winter: the truth from the falsehood

#care #skin #winter #truth #falsehood

The skin is more reactive in winter. TRUE AND FALSE



“The skin is not more reactive when it is cold. It reacts when it is too hot or too cold or when temperature variations are too rapid.” According to the specialist, “it can therefore be useful to apply emollients if you are bothered by this. »

You absolutely need to nourish your skin more in winter. FAKE



The expert is unequivocal: “It is completely useless to nourish the skin, which is very well nourished by food like all other organs. The skin is nourished solely by blood flow. No cosmetic product can nourish it, contrary to the false claims the cosmetic industry wants us to believe that something must be applied for the skin to be nourished, but this is part of the shameless lies that we are told to sell, just like the fact that we should all put on moisturizer every day. »

Tobacco is bad for the skin. TRUE



“Consumption of tobacco, but also that of nicotine (in patches or vapes) leads to contraction of blood vessels and therefore less oxygenation, with a duller complexion. Many substances contained in tobacco accelerate skin aging. There are therefore skin reasons to quit smoking. »

You should avoid baths or showers that are too hot. TRUE



“Excessive cold or excessive heat or the alternation of the two weaken the skin barrier. This is why they make the skin drier.”

It is advisable to use oils. TRUE



“Shower oils are a good way to wash while reconstituting the lipid film which allows better skin hydration.”

It is recommended to exfoliate the skin. TRUE AND FALSE



“It depends on what you want: it serves to prevent acne lesions but also to give a brighter complexion.

But that’s only if you want to. This is of no benefit from a health point of view. The skin constantly exfoliates on its own.”

It is advisable to apply moisturizing creams to the hands. TRUE



“You obviously have to wash your hands regularly, especially during this epidemic period (covid, flu, gastroenteritis, ENT infections). If they are dry, you can apply moisturizing creams or even barrier creams (these are very oily creams, which often contain silicone).”

It is useful to apply masks on the face. True and false



“It depends on what you want from it: exfoliants, moisturizers, fat absorbents, anti-aging, etc. It’s a tool but it’s not an end in itself.”

You have to change your products in winter. FAKE



“It is only necessary if you feel the need: that is to say if you find that your skin is drier.”

It is possible to soothe redness. TRUE



“If the redness is linked to a skin disease, you should talk to a doctor. If they are due to sensitive skin, which is much more common, you should avoid using cosmetics or use dedicated cosmetics. Sensitive skin is skin that will react with unpleasant sensations (tingling, burning, itching) and sometimes redness in response to factors that should not normally be irritating such as cosmetics (especially), temperature variations, stress , water, air conditioning. »