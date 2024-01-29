Talisman Lautaro and a wildly executed penalty put Inter on top ahead of the Derby d’Italia

#Talisman #Lautaro #wildly #executed #penalty #put #Inter #top #ahead #Derby #dItalia

Inter took advantage of Juventus’ misstep yesterday and will go into next weekend’s Derby d’Italia top of the table.

“The Nerazzurri” won 1:0 the extremely difficult visit of the fifth in the standings Fiorentina, thus occupying the top again. WATCH VIDEO OF THE MATCH HERE >>>

Inter already have 54 points, one more than Juventus, but are also a game behind their arch-rivals, and success in the head-to-head clash in a week’s time could mean a giant step towards the Scudetto.

Today in Florence, the Nerazzurri did not play their strongest match, but no one expected it to be easy against the high-flying Fiorentina team during the season.

However, Inter had the chance to take the lead quite early in the game – in the 14th minute, when talisman Lautaro Martinez was again in the limelight.

He positioned himself superbly to meet a short cross from a corner and headed the ball in to put Inter ahead.

After the goal, both teams had their chances for another goal, but the most crucial moment of the match came 15 minutes before the end.

Then the guard of Inter – Jan Sommer, came out quite unread and literally knocked out Nzola in his attempt to box the ball. The replay clearly showed that the Swiss goalkeeper hit the face of an opponent in place of the ball, and after reviewing the situation, the head referee convincingly pointed to the white dot.

But there was nothing convincing in the performance of Nico Gonzalez, who literally passed the ball to Sommer. There was neither direction nor power in his shot, just a naively wasted opportunity.

This insane miss completely killed the enthusiasm of the “Violets”, who until the end tried several chaotic crosses and spilled balls, but were never close to the sought-after equalizing goal.

Inter takes the first place with 54 points, Juventus has 53 and a game more. Milan are third with 46, followed by Atalanta with 36 and Fiorentina with 34. So are Lazio, who drew 0-0 with champions Napoli in a disappointing game with just one shot on target.