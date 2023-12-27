Talk to me – Finding friends in Switzerland – that’s why expats have trouble with it – News

#Talk #Finding #friends #Switzerland #expats #trouble #News

One in five expats surveyed considers the Swiss population to be generally unfriendly and more than half of expats in this country find it difficult to make friends with locals. Almost one in four people also feel unwelcome in Switzerland. This is shown by the “Expat Insider 2023” report, in which 12,000 expats from 53 countries take part every year – and in which Switzerland ends up at the bottom of the list in the “Ease Of Settling In” category every year.

"10 before 10 series": Talk to me

How do people in different regions and cultures of the world speak to each other, how do they get to know each other – and what effect does this have on society and life? The “10 to 10” holiday series looks around the world and in Switzerland for inspiration on how people can become more communicative and warm.

The stories of SRF correspondents from Switzerland (47th place), Mexico (1), Sweden (46), Germany (50), USA (24) and Great Britain (24).

Talk to me! Stories from six countries

Stephan Rathgeb

Redaktor «10vor10»

Why is it so difficult to come into contact with new people in Switzerland? I’m starting a survey at the Christmas market in Zurich. “I think we are very focused on ourselves,” says the first woman who is ready to say something to me into the microphone. “We have our little groups, our families, our communities.”

I think we are very focused on ourselves.

The second respondent also confirms this: “When you start talking to someone here, you notice strange looks coming.” She can’t remember the last time she spoke to a stranger – except when she wanted to ask someone for directions. She actually thinks that’s a shame. “I would approach people more often if it happened that way, if it were more acceptable.”

Saturated circle of friends

“Many Swiss people have a saturated circle of friends,” says expat psychologist Carolyn Jost from Vevey. “They have been with the same people since primary school” – and often have no desire to expand their circle of friends. Many expats who come to Switzerland suffer from this. According to Jost, many of them say that it is particularly difficult to make new contacts here.

Tupperware in the mailbox

Lawyer Sumaya, 40, from Bangladesh also experiences this. The single mother came to Basel two years ago to take on a managerial position at an international pharmaceutical company. To this day she has no Swiss acquaintances. But that’s probably due to her introverted nature, she says.

However, Sumaya has made a few attempts to get in touch with her neighbors. On a Muslim holiday, she baked sweets and gave them to her neighbors. “I was hoping that they would bring me back the empty Tupperwares – and that I could then invite them for tea.” She found the Tupperwares cleaned in her mailbox – with a thank you note.

In Switzerland we respect your privacy.

“In Switzerland they respect your privacy.” As an introvert, she appreciates that, but it doesn’t make it easy to meet new people.

Easier than in Italy

Back to the Christmas market in Zurich. I meet two Italians who see everything completely differently. They both think it’s even easier to talk to strangers here in Switzerland than in Italy. If you are open and approach others directly, people usually react very friendly. However, it is important to speak the language – and not to surround yourself with too many friends who come from the same country as you. Then it will work – even in Switzerland.

Karen Naundorf

South America correspondent

Karen Naundorf is SRF correspondent in South America, based in Buenos Aires.

Nobody knows exactly how many people live in Mexico City. The statistics authorities assume there are 17.5 million people in the metropolitan region. Surrounded by mountains, including the smoking Popocatépetl volcano, the gigantic sea of ​​houses sits on a plateau.

At first glance anonymous, the city still offers space for closeness and interaction, for example when dancing in public places. Feeling at home in a foreign city, in a foreign country is not always easy. The people of Mexico show how much warmth can help newcomers.

“We hug each other often”

In the “Expat Insider” ranking, Mexico City consistently performs excellently in the survey, particularly in the areas of “friendliness” and “making friends”. Neurobiologist Hugo Sánchez-Castillo from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) is not surprised: “We hug each other a lot. This breaks barriers. On a physiological level, this stimulation releases endorphins and activates a feeling of well-being. We feel protected, someone cares about us. This is in contrast to other cultures where respect and privacy are important factors.”

The woman from Zurich quickly found a connection

Pamela König from Zurich has been living in Mexico for two years as a yoga teacher and singer. She confirms: The new start was warm, she quickly made friends: “The Mexicans are very warm, welcoming and welcoming. They quickly take you to their hearts and they are so proud of their culture that they would like to share it and bring it closer to you.”

They are so proud of their culture that they want to share it and promote it.

Lively Kammermann

Editor of documentaries and reports

Viveca Kammermann works at SRF as an editor, producer and video journalist for various formats in the area of ​​documentaries and reports. She has Swedish roots.

At Christmas time, the Swedish industrial town of Luleå is transformed into a picturesque winter fairy tale. Armed with thermal underwear and sturdy shoes, I travel to the city, which is only around 110 kilometers south of the Arctic Circle. As nice as the atmosphere is here, the darkness and cold can have an impact on some people. Many feel lonely.

‘Hej’ symbolizes openness and friendliness.

That’s why, amidst the icy atmosphere, a campaign is emerging that is intended to warm not only the city, but also the hearts of its residents: the “Hej campaign”. I meet the initiator Åsa Koski. She calls on the population to say “Hej,” Swedish for “hello,” to other people – whether on the street, at school or in a café. The simple message of “Hej” symbolizes openness and friendliness, the 44-year-old tells me as we walk together through the snow-covered city. The campaign strives to build interpersonal bridges and promote positive interaction in the community.

“A simple hello helps your well-being”

Åsa Koski emphasizes: “Greeting your neighbors may seem trivial, but research shows that a simple ‘hej’ can help strengthen social bonds, which in turn has a positive impact on health, safety and well-being.” The “Hej campaign” arouses great interest not only locally but also internationally. People worldwide are drawn to the simple yet effective idea. This shows me the strengthening power of community and that the need to be noticed by your fellow human beings is global.

Thomas von Grünigen

Journalistic Director Foreign SRF

Before that, von Grünigen was, among other things, a US correspondent for several years.

“Drink a mead!” As the Cologne dialect says: “Have a beer with us!” Anyone who stands alone in the Cologne brewery quickly comes into contact with others. Addressing strangers is good manners here in the Rhineland, and not just in the brewery. Nobody should be alone.

Germany is not exactly known for the sociability of its population. But Cologne is an exception. The warm nature of people is part of the DNA. Talking to strangers is part of the Cologne way of life, tells me Sandro Sobczinski, whom I meet in the traditional Brauhaus Stüsser.

Conversation without intentions

It’s actually quite easy to address other people, says Sandro: “Just a casual question, you don’t have to think about what to say.” Basically, everyone is happy to talk to someone else.

Not every contact should be made with specific intentions. People chat for the sake of being sociable, without any ulterior motives. Outsiders claim that this is superficial, but many a Cologne brewery chat has resulted in a friendship for life.

Causes in history

The openness of the people of Cologne has historical reasons, explains Konrad Beikircher, a well-known cabaret artist and qualified psychologist. “For two or three millennia, all peoples passed through Cologne, from the north, from the south, from the west, from the east.” So the townspeople would have had to make sure they somehow got along with the strangers. People talked to them and traded. “It makes you less suspicious of strangers.”

In Cologne, people are proud of the sociability of the people. And after many warm encounters, I wonder why it shouldn’t be similarly easy elsewhere – including Switzerland – to strike up a conversation with strangers. Because the human need for it is the same everywhere.

Viviane Manz

USA correspondent

Viviane Manz has been SRF's USA correspondent in New York since spring 2021.

In just a few hours, Colleen Zale welcomes almost 40 guests. She doesn’t know most of them. She decorates her house based on the theme of the crime thriller “Summer Night”. “It’s fun to dress nicely, prepare the house and share it with others,” she says.

The fact that she opens her house to strangers is part of the concept. It’s a tradition in this New York suburb. All over Pelham, residents invite people to the so-called “Novel Night”: There are around two dozen themed parties, each with the theme of a book. Hosts and guests are randomly assigned. Novel Night is an opportunity to meet new people in town.

Small talk definitely has its value

But aren’t party conversations often just superficial small talk? For Colleen, small talk definitely has value. «I think small talk is important. You learn something small about someone. And little by little you get to know the person better.” At the last Novel Night she met people with whom she is friends today. Her colleague, who is organizing the evening with her, says: “Too much is done via social media and cell phones. It’s important to have real conversations with people.”

Small talk is important. You learn something small about someone. And little by little you get to know the person better

It is not uncommon for events like this to happen in the USA. But it also seems to me that people in the USA find it easier to talk to people than in Switzerland. And definitely appreciate a little chat with strangers. Is small talk perhaps underestimated?

A conversation with strangers brings joy

With experiments on buses, subways and in parks, behavioral scientist Nicholas Epley has shown that people are happier after chatting with strangers. “Our data shows that people underestimate how much they enjoy talking to strangers,” he says. Small talk has a place. Because we humans are a deeply social species, this makes us feel good.

Many small moments of happiness make up a happy life. Yet we often remain silent. “You can overcome it by realizing that you can speak to others,” recommends Epley. A small compliment always goes to start a conversation. Our counterparts are more interested in us than we think, he says. “But if we believe that other people are not interested, then you can have a train full of the friendliest Americans or Swiss who sit quietly because they wrongly assume that no one wants to talk to them.”

Michael Gerber

Great Britain correspondent

Michael Gerber has been a TV correspondent for Great Britain and Ireland since spring 2022.

Elaine Woodbridge is beaming from ear to ear. Her smile freezes for a brief moment – until the flash of the photo booth releases her. The 84-year-old former Spanish teacher poses for a souvenir photo with her companion, Liz Woolley, who is 50 years her junior.

«And Smile…! Cheers!” The pensioner and the head of a crèche take part in an afternoon of tea and cake at a posh hotel on the seafront promenade in the southern English seaside resort of Brighton. The event with over 120 people was organized by the “Together Co” charity foundation. Her goal is to combat loneliness.

Responding to loneliness warning signs

Elaine Woodbridge and Liz Woolley have been brought together by the foundation. The two women have been meeting every Tuesday afternoon since spring, drinking tea together and telling each other beautiful and stressful things about their everyday lives. “It feels as if we have known each other forever,” says the pensioner, beaming with joy. “Liz is a wonderful woman.”

Loneliness is a terrible thing.

Her family doctor had recognized the pensioner’s warning signs of loneliness and pointed her to Together Co’s offer of help to find her a friend. “Loneliness is a terrible thing,” says Elaine Woodbridge seriously. “As you get older, you lose friends. They die away. And suddenly you have almost no people around you anymore.”

She has found a new friend in Liz Woolley. Woolley: “The meetings have also become a highlight of the week for me. I look forward to it every time. The conversations with Elaine are good for me.”

Loneliness is a widespread illness in the UK

Around three million people in the UK suffer from loneliness. This was the result of a study published in May this year by the Ministry of Loneliness, which was set up by the conservative government in 2018. The ministry aims to reduce loneliness. And that is only possible if the problem can be clearly quantified – and is no longer taboo.

According to the study, those over 50 are most affected: a quarter of them say they often or always feel lonely. But those under 30 also suffer more than average: one in six people often or always feels lonely. The Ministry of Loneliness wants to improve this and has spent the equivalent of 90 million francs on it in the last five years. This money essentially went to aid organizations such as “Together Co”, which free lonely people from their isolation – by establishing friendships or organizing entertainment afternoons with live music, tea and sweets, so that people of all ages in need of help can reconnect with society.

