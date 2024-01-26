talked about the nicknames “demons” and the image of hell

#talked #nicknames #demons #image #hell

The town, battered by the Russians, became unrecognizable. Concrete ruins mark the city’s once tallest buildings, and a cross on the roof of the city’s church, bent over twice by explosions, allegedly points a finger at the Russian lines.

Russian and Ukrainian soldiers clash among the ruins, drones fly and explode above them, and an occasional tank appears. Both sides suffer heavy losses, but especially heavy losses by the occupying Russians, who throw wave after wave of men at the entrenched Ukrainian defenders.

“Meat attacks” is how a Ukrainian sniper nicknamed “Bess” described the attacks on CNN. His nickname means demon in Ukrainian, and the scene he describes is a picture of hell. The dead soldiers are “just laying there frozen,” said an officer with the Omega special forces group from a house several kilometers from the front line in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

“No one is evacuating them, no one is taking them away,” he said. “People don’t seem to have a specific mission, they just go and die.”

Meanwhile, Teren, the commander of the Ukrainian drone reconnaissance unit in the city, noted that even if the Ukrainians can kill about 40-70 Russian soldiers with drones in a day, the next day they renew their forces and continue to attack.

During 18 months of fighting around the city, his pilots from the 110th Mechanized Brigade killed at least 1,500 Russians, he said. But new soldiers keep pouring in.

Ukrainian losses are a closely guarded secret, but the battle has turned into a tight battle, with seemingly chaotic Russian attacks against the limited but determined resources and manpower of the Ukrainians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who made a surprise visit to Avdiyivka at the end of December, called the battle for the city an “offensive” and added that this battle could “decide the overall course of the war” in many ways.

Ukrainian leaders seem to understand the criticism surrounding Bakhmut’s defense – but subsequent collapse – in 2023, and recognize the obvious tension between maintaining vast non-strategic areas and protecting military lives.

“Every piece of land is precious to us,” said Valery Zaluzhn, commander of the Ukrainian army. – However, in Avdijivka “you don’t need to do anything that even remotely resembles a show.”

Resistance requires weapons

But those lives depend on weapons and military hardware.

On a cold January morning, with temperatures dropping to minus 22 degrees Celsius, CNN watched as another group of Omega special forces soldiers rushed to their firing positions in the vicinity of Avdijivka.

One of the men, hurrying to install a Soviet-era rocket launcher attached to the back of an American pickup truck, flicked a switch and fired a volley.

Then there were clicks and curses. The rockets were frozen and did not fire.

Relying on what they have instead of the Western technology they desire, the Ukrainians know that every missed opportunity to fire on the Russians could cost them their lives.

A few days later, a supply truck drove through the mud of the fields around the nearby town of Marinka, bringing badly needed shells for the gun positions.

But the cannon, a US-supplied M777 howitzer, is silent for most of the day, with about 20 rounds a day and 30 on “a good day,” as the gunners said. Last summer, in support of a failed Ukrainian counteroffensive, gun crews fired at least twice as many foreign rounds, many of which were American-made, at the Russians, they said.

At an artillery position 90 minutes north of Avdijivka, near the town of Bakhmut, the ammunition compartment of the US-supplied Paladin howitzer was completely empty. The crew did not have a single round to fire with.

Later in the day, four shells arrived, but they did not do much damage to the Russians: they were only smoke shells.

“Every shell that fits the Paladin we use,” the Skyba gunnery commander told CNN. “It’s better than no shells.”

“10 to 1 – that’s the difference between Russian and Ukrainian artillery supplies,” said the artillery commander of Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanized Brigade, nicknamed Korsar.

“They are using old Soviet systems,” he noted. “But Soviet systems can still kill.”

Moreover, US support for Ukraine – including much-needed missiles – no longer appears assured. Future aid packages are still mired in bickering on Capitol Hill, and the specter of a possible Trump presidency reluctant to help Ukraine deepens the uncertainty.

This month, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said bluntly: “Our assistance has now stopped. Russian attacks are only increasing.”

But when Ukrainians find an opportunity to use their Western weapons in Avdijivka, they usually have much more reason to celebrate.

The Bradley infantry fighting vehicle provided to Ukraine by the U.S. during last year’s failed Ukrainian counteroffensive is building up its reputation by fending off waves of Russian attacks.

Without the Bradley, “I doubt we would be talking to you here,” the Barbie crew chief told CNN from behind the Avdijivka front line. “This vehicle is solid,” he said. “She’s not afraid of anything.”

In the video, provided by another unit of the 47th Mechanized Brigade, Bradley, a US-trained crew takes on a Russian T-90 tank, one of the most powerful in Moscow’s military. Their fire knocks the tank out of alignment, its turret spins out of control, and then an exploding drone crashes into its side.

But the US-made Bradley is lacking on all fronts.

The US had committed about 200 Bradleys, and dozens were damaged and destroyed during the battle. Some of them will likely be repaired and sent back to the front lines.

Ukrainian crews, while admiring the Bradley’s power, have also criticized its ability to withstand the harsh Ukrainian winter and the condition of some of the older vehicles sent by the US.

Ukraine’s lack of firepower compared to its opponent is a common theme on the front line. Teren, the commander of a nearby drone reconnaissance unit, openly said that Ukraine does not have enough weapons and equipment to win against Russia.

Ukrainians are forced to be better pilots and more resourceful with their limited resources, he said.

“At the beginning of the war, their drone superiority was 10 times greater than ours,” he revealed. – At the moment, I think we are a worthy opponent in the drone format. We cover the sky around the clock.”

Watching the hunt for Russian soldiers from the unit’s headquarters, a CNN crew saw several of his unit’s drones fly around one Russian rear.

Powerful cameras from one drone captured two Russian soldiers desperately targeting a hovering suicide drone, their rifles and cigarette smoke billowing into the cold air. The Ukrainian drone dived into a narrow trench behind them and exploded.

The fate of the men is unknown, but drone pilots in the area said it was unlikely they would have survived, given the number of drone units operating there.

The cup is overflowing

Still, the Russian offensive continues, meaning holding Avdijivka is now a matter of numbers, said Bess, a special forces sniper. “If there’s a liter bottle, there’s no way it will hold a liter and a half,” he said.

To offset Russia’s numerical superiority, Ukraine’s leadership – under pressure from the country’s top generals – is considering an additional half a million troops to bolster its army ranks.

Life in Ukrainian cities far from the front, at least on the surface, seems relatively untouched by the fighting. While recruitment posters and military checkpoints line the highways, and men in uniform are a common sight, there are few obvious signs of war restrictions or changes in daily life. Shopping centers are full and cafes are bursting with customers.

But conscription is a touchy subject.

Ukraine’s president has the authority to carry out further mobilization, which currently only applies to people under the age of 27, but has decided to seek parliamentary approval. The draft law is slowly and not without difficulties making its way through the control of the legislators.

V. Zelenski also questioned how to pay for the mobilization, because, according to him, six taxpayers have to pay the salary of each soldier in uniform.

His reticence shows a political sensitivity to public opinion in Ukraine, even as the country’s enemies make no secret of their violent ambitions toward Kiev.

“Ukraine’s existence is mortally dangerous for Ukrainians,” January 17. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, the former president of Russia and one of the most fiercely anti-Ukraine Russian politicians, wrote on the Telegram social network,

“Why?” The existence of an independent state in the historical territories of Russia will now be a constant pretext for renewed hostilities,” he continued.

Back on the front lines, the morale of the soldiers CNN spoke to was high. Tired but rarely disgruntled, the troops acknowledged that the reinforcements would be welcome as they would increase their rotation outside the front line. For now, however, this remains a distant hope as the struggle continues in Avdijivka.

“We are doing everything possible and impossible to hold this line,” said Special Forces Omega Officer Sayer.

“I don’t know what will happen next, but Avdijivka is holding on. We are on our own land. We have nothing to lose,” he added.

