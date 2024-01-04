Talpa does not agree to a maximum of three FM frequencies per company | Media

Jan 4, 2024 at 6:44 AM Update: an hour ago

Talpa Network is appealing against the decision taken last year that a company may have a maximum of three radio transmitters with an FM frequency. A Talpa spokesperson received a message from the magazine about this on Wednesday Adformation confirmed.

Last summer, Talpa Radio Holding paid more than 59.2 million euros for three frequencies. This assured Radio 538, Radio 10 and Sky Radio of an FM frequency for the next twelve years.

Radio Veronica was previously also part of Talpa, but this station was sold to publisher Mediahuis. Talpa had decided to do this because the cabinet had limited the number of frequencies for a commercial radio provider to three.

Talpa Network is now contesting this decision. After the FM frequency auctions, Minister Micky Adriaansens (Economic Affairs) firmly said that radio stations would not be able to change the outcome of the auction.

The council determined that FM frequencies had to be redistributed

The hearing is expected to be in March. Talpa makes no further substantive statements about the case.

The Trade and Industry Appeals Board (CBb) decided two years ago that the national FM frequencies had to be redistributed. Radio station KINK, which had been eyeing a spot on national radio for some time, had filed a case about this.

But the channel did not get a place in the auction. DPG Media, which owns Qmusic, received a second FM frequency with radio station JOE.

