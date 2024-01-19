TANA WATER III PROJECT – Response to calls for tenders expected in two weeks

The water problem in Antananarivo and its surroundings must be resolved within one hundred days. This mission is among the urgent tasks of the government, which the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene must accomplish. The implementation of the “Tana Water III” project is one of the proposed solutions. Although this project was announced a few years ago, its realization is still pending. According to the report of the Council of Ministers of January 17, calls for tenders are in progress, and a response will be given within two weeks.

This project, financed to the tune of 79.3 million euros, of which 30 million euros comes from the European Union, aims to improve and increase access to water, as well as to rehabilitate water networks. water distribution in Antananarivo and its surroundings. Concretely, the project will increase the drinking water production capacity to 100,000 m3 per day. Two new water treatment plants will be installed in Ambohitrimanjaka and Ankadindratombo. 40,000 m3 of water per day will be added to the production of the Mandroseza water treatment plant. In addition, 78 km of pipelines will be installed or rehabilitated, five new reservoirs will be built, and boosters will be rehabilitated while another will be built.

Miangalya Ralitera