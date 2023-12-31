Tania Kross is a member of the Palace Committee

#Tania #Kross #member #Palace #Committee

AMSTERDAM – The well-known Curaçao mezzo-soprano Tania Kross has had a remarkable year. Not only has she performed for Princess Beatrix in Curaçao, but she has also joined the Palace Committee of the Royal Palace Amsterdam Foundation. The ANP reports this.

This committee, which also includes King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix, plays an important role in organizing exhibitions and events in the Royal Palace Amsterdam.

Tania Kross was honored with her new role in the Palace Commission. “It’s a very nice company and they like me too. So fortunately we have a match,” she said with a smile in an interview with the ANP. The committee, consisting of Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema, astronaut André Kuipers and writer Joris Luyendijk, among others, advises the foundation on various cultural activities.

Kross, who received the prestigious Johannes Vermeer Prize earlier this year, has not yet been able to contribute much to the foundation due to her busy schedule. However, she expects to become more involved early next year. “I’m going to experience it all,” she said expectantly.

A special moment this year was the performance for Princess Beatrix in Curaçao. Kross, accompanied by women from her former girls’ choir and a primary school class, gave a heart-warming performance on the Savonet estate. “I approached that school myself and we practiced the songs with them, which was so fun to do,” she recalled. Princess Beatrix was impressed by the performance and the children, whom she called “cute” and “very nice”.

“Of course she is Princess Beatrix, but she is and remains our queen in our hearts,” Kross said. She expressed her admiration for Beatrix’s involvement and interest. “You can see that she is a very strong person. I hope she knows she can always count on us. She is welcomed with open arms,” said Kross.

This news emphasizes the cultural connection between Curaçao and the Netherlands. Kross’ performance for Princess Beatrix in Curaçao symbolizes the strong ties and shared history between the two countries. Her role in the Palace Commission further strengthens this cultural bridge and provides a platform for Curaçao art and culture in the Netherlands.