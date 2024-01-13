TANJOMBATO – Three children die in a fire

Parents devastated by the loss of their children.

A fire that occurred early Thursday evening in Tanjombato killed three children. Their parents were at work when the disaster broke out.

Terrible news. A little 3-year-old boy, his 5-year-old older sister and their 3-year-old cousin died, one after the other on Thursday and yesterday, following a violent fire, not far away, to the west of the Tanjombato commune offices. Their parents are traders. The woman, mother of the 3-year-old child, is known to many residents who see her every day selling her goods, at the foot of the wall of the commune office.

It was the day before yesterday, early evening. The adults were still outside doing their daily activities when the tragedy occurred. They are used to leaving their children alone at home. The little ones always take a nap after lunch. Their parents leave and lock the house. This was also the case this time, according to the neighborhood who knows their way of life very well.

No one anticipated a catastrophe. It was getting dark when smoke billowed from the windows. Flames suddenly rose above the roof. Which attracted the attention of other households.

To the hospital

In great agitation, they first hit the electrical cable to the burning house with a log to cut it. The house apparently does not have a meter which should have tripped at the slightest short circuit, but a sub-meter.

Eyewitnesses rushed to fight the fire themselves. Police officers from the local central police station came to help them. They broke down the door. They recovered two of the three children, the girl and one of the boys. They were not easy to identify because they were blackened and badly burned. They were still breathing when they were removed from the furnace. They carried them running to the main road where they were to stop a car.

They took them to a local clinic, then to a traditional healer, who all advised them to take them to the Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona Hospital without delay. Unfortunately, the girl died during the journey. The boy was under intensive care, but died in his hospital bed at dawn. The other boy was discovered dead in the house. He was charred, lying on the bed where the medical team found him the same evening.

The family, bereaved by three simultaneous deaths, was under great emotion. The first elements of the police investigation point to a short circuit as being the cause of the deadly fire.

Embroidery Leonard