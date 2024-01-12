Tano Ortiz and how Chivas helped Monterrey with the signing of Brandon Vázquez – Fox Sports

#Tano #Ortiz #Chivas #helped #Monterrey #signing #Brandon #Vázquez #Fox #Sports

A brutal performance by Brandon Vázquez against Chivas earned him his signing with Rayados.

The new Monterrey forward, who must make up for the loss and weight of the historic scorer Rogelio Funes Mori, shocked coach Fernando Ortiz in a duel where he destroyed the then team led by Veljko Paunovic.

And ‘Tano’ himself said that Rayados had already seen the Mexican-American striker, but it was that hat trick he scored against Chivas in the Leagues Cup, with Cincinnati FC, that made Monterrey and its board fall in love with him.

“They are players that we already saw following, it is not that we started to analyze at the end of the season and see what market we could bring in at the player level. I already knew Jorge from Banfield and when he was in Estudiantes he already knew him.

“Brandon was shocked by that triplet against Chivas in the Leagues Cup and the streak as a leading player for Cincinnati, we had already seen it. If we talked about the name at the time, it could hinder the negotiations, I hope it can be put together quickly, that he understands what I want as a team and we can soon see him on the field of play,” Ortiz said in an interview with TUDN.

WIN DECISIVE MATCHES!

On the other hand, Ortiz made a harsh self-criticism and recognized that Rayados needs to learn from Tigres his ability to win decisive and complicated matches, since he has the squad to achieve it.

“I’m not going to tell you anything particular, but Tigres wins the decisive games. Where the team can stand out, where those experienced players are needed, for example, that Tigres has today, it seems at the moment that they have to appear. I’m not saying we don’t have them, no. I say that certain players can handle certain games, the environment itself, they have it today, we have to learn from that.

“We need to win decisive matches (to win a title), if statistically we are perhaps superior to many teams, what are we missing? Win those decisive games where character, desire have to come out and what happened to us against San Luis does not happen,” he stated.