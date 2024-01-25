Tano Ortiz regrets the draw of Rayados vs. Querétaro – Fox Sports

#Tano #Ortiz #regrets #draw #Rayados #Querétaro #Fox #Sports

Monterrey let the victory go after Querétaro rescued a 1-1 draw in the final minutes at the Gigante de Acero on Matchday 4 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. Brandon Vázquez opened the scoring in the 41st minute to give the royal team the advantage, but Ettson Ayón dressed as a hero for the Gallos Blandos to equalize the score and take home a point.

That is why Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortíz was harshly self-critical of the result, since the Monterrey team had a perfect time with two consecutive victories against Puebla and Santos and without conceding a goal.

“It is clear that I am not satisfied, I am not satisfied with the result that we let slip away at home. Of course, the truth and reality. We knew with the rival that we were going to face the situation that was going to happen and it did. By not being effective and not leaving alternatives and chances for rivals, you can encounter a situation and it happened. We will have to correct those small details where they had the possibility and we will have to be a little more effective so that the market is already finalized,” he declared at a press conference.

Despite the result, the Rayados coach confessed that he liked the way his team played the game, since he believes that the team did not stop fighting.

“Beyond the result that we were not satisfied with, I liked it. I liked it because the team always tried. With many ideas where the players continue to express, we had clear situations, we were not effective, but this is how it is. When you don’t put it in, sometimes these situations happen and we sin,” he added.

You might be interested: Tigres came back against Atlético de San Luis with referee controversy! Córdova and Brunetta demonstrated power (VIDEO)